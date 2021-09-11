CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Drake Delights Fans With Surprise Appearance During Future's Wireless Festival Set

By Dindha Dwi Amelia Megawati
AceShowbiz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen taking the stage at Crystal Palace Park in London, the 'Certified Lover Boy' artist and his pal perform their collaborative tracks like 'Way 2 Sexy' and 'Life Is Good'. AceShowbiz - Drake has delighted fans with his surprise appearance on the first day of Wireless 2021. The "Certified Lover Boy" artist, who is not on the line-up for the music festival, showed up during Future's set with the words "Hey Wireless, the boy is home" being projected on the big screen behind the stage.

www.aceshowbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Madonna makes cheeky surprise VMAs appearance to celebrate MTV's 40th anniversary

This year marked the 40th anniversary of MTV, so as the MTV Video Music Awards took place Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, it was only fitting that the original MTV queen — the woman who opened the very first VMAs ceremony in 1984, with a “Like a Virgin” performance that still ranks as one of the most scandalous in the award show’s history — kick off the festivities.
BROOKLYN, NY
jammin1057.com

Fans React To Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’

At 2 a.m. Drake released his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. Leading up to the drop, the Toronto rapper stirred up some promotion for the highly-anticipated album by previewing the featured artists on billboards in their home states. Some were less specific than others like the one in New York that read, “Hey New York The GOAT is on CLB” but now it is confirmed that the “GOAT” is none other than rap mogul Jay-Z.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Drake
AceShowbiz

Meek Mill Delights Made in America Audience With Surprise Set

The festival goers, who didn't get a heads up on the 'Dreams and Nightmares' spitter's performance at the Philadelphia festival, sprint back as they realize the rapper takes the stage to perform. AceShowbiz - Meek Mill has thrilled Made in America festival attendees in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with a surprise set...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Legend’: Line of Duty fans delighted with star Tommy Jessop’s dance on stage at NTAs

Line of Duty won the prize for Best Returning Drama at the National Television Awards on Thursday night (9 September) – and fans were loving the jubilant reaction of one of its stars, Tommy Jessop.The actor, who played Terry Boyle in the BBC police corruption drama, danced on stage while the team accepted the award.He attended the ceremony with several of the cast and crew, including Martin Compston and producer Simon Heath, who celebrated the show’s first ever NTA, adding: “Line of Duty was probably our most ambitious series, and it was filmed in the middle of a pandemic.”Viewers...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Festival#Music Festival#Drake And Future#Future#Canadian#Clb#Ivorian Doll#Young T Bugsey
musictech.net

A Tiësto fan’s ashes were fired from a confetti cannon during the DJ’s headline set at Creamfields

The ashes of Stuart Mitchell, a late Tiësto fan, were fired from a confetti cannon at Creamfields festival last weekend during the Dutch DJ’s headline set. 30-year-old Stuart Mitchell took his own life in July, according to a BBC report, leaving behind his three-year-old son. Stuart’s family sold his Creamfields tickets to help fund the funeral and asked buyers Ryan and Liam Millen to scatter his ashes somewhere at the festival so he could be there “one last time”.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested Before Wireless Festival Set

One of the biggest festivals took place over the weekend in the UK. Wireless Fest attracted some of the most prominent names in hip-hop such as Lil Uzi Vert and Futurewho brought out Drake during his set. There was tons of excitement for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's set on Saturday, as well. Unfortunately, the rapper never ended up touching the stage.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Laura Mvula Feels 'Robbed' After Losing Out Mercury Prize to Arlo Parks

The 'Pink Noise' musician says she 'got robbed' after the prestigious Album of the Year prize presented by Hyundai was awarded to the 'Collapsed in Sunbeams' star. AceShowbiz - Laura Mvula says she was "robbed" of the Hyundai Mercury Prize. The "Got Me" hitmaker was among the 12 shortlisted acts...
CELEBRITIES
NME

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan surprises fans with new solo song ‘Dream’

SEVENTEEN member Jeonghan has surprised fans with the surprise release of a brand-new solo song titled ‘Dream’. The digital single was written and composed by the K-pop idol, and is also his first-ever solo release since he made his debut with SEVENTEEN in 2015. ‘Dream’ was released in both Korean and Japanese, but it’s unclear if the track will receive a music video or will be part of an official solo release sometime in the future.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Dionne Warwick Eyeing Taylor Swift Collaboration

The 'Walk On By' singer hopes to team up with the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker for her next release after landing collaborations with Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd. AceShowbiz - Dionne Warwick plans to "approach" Taylor Swift for a collaboration. The 80-year-old music legend has previously teased a charity...
CELEBRITIES
ents24.com

Wireless Festival 2021

Discover your top matches amongst the lineup via our Lineup finder. Wireless Festival is now London's number one urban music festival, bringing the finest artists in hip-hop, grime and more to the city and it will be back in 2021 for another fantastic weekend. It will now take place from 10th-12th September 2021 at Crystal Palace Park.
CELEBRATIONS
wmleader.com

North West Caught Savagely Mocking Kim Kardashian AGAIN!

As fans know, the 8-year-old never misses out on an opportunity to call out momma Kim Kardashian, and it was certainly no different this time around. On Wednesday, North savagely pointed out that she sounds totally different in social media videos while promoting the subscription box BoxyCharm for a sponsored post on Instagram Stories. When the eldest daughter asked in the clip why she changed her voice, the 40-year-old reality star replied:
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy