Drake Delights Fans With Surprise Appearance During Future's Wireless Festival Set

Line of Duty won the prize for Best Returning Drama at the National Television Awards on Thursday night (9 September) – and fans were loving the jubilant reaction of one of its stars, Tommy Jessop.The actor, who played Terry Boyle in the BBC police corruption drama, danced on stage while the team accepted the award.He attended the ceremony with several of the cast and crew, including Martin Compston and producer Simon Heath, who celebrated the show’s first ever NTA, adding: “Line of Duty was probably our most ambitious series, and it was filmed in the middle of a pandemic.”Viewers...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO