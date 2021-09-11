Drake Delights Fans With Surprise Appearance During Future's Wireless Festival Set
When taking the stage at Crystal Palace Park in London, the 'Certified Lover Boy' artist and his pal perform their collaborative tracks like 'Way 2 Sexy' and 'Life Is Good'. AceShowbiz - Drake has delighted fans with his surprise appearance on the first day of Wireless 2021. The "Certified Lover Boy" artist, who is not on the line-up for the music festival, showed up during Future's set with the words "Hey Wireless, the boy is home" being projected on the big screen behind the stage.www.aceshowbiz.com
Comments / 0