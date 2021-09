As New York begins to emerge stronger from the pandemic, congestion pricing is needed now more than ever to reduce vehicular pollution and improve public transportation. To achieve this, the NYLCV strives to efficiently work with the new governor in order to confront the transit crisis and address the climate emergency, as we, along with other advocates, stated in a letter to Hochul earlier this month.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO