Game Thread: #7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Toledo Rockets

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Toledo Rockets will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Saturday amid mid-80s temperatures, according to Accuweather. There is no rain forecasted Saturday for the greater South Bend area. If you’re waiting at the gates when tailgating commences for the home opener at 8 a.m., you may want to add a long sleeve shirt or light coat to your breakfast plans. Accuweather forecasts temperatures in the mid-60s, although you’ll be enjoying mid-70s by 11 a.m. Two hours before kickoff, temperatures will broach 80 degrees; be sure to lather that sunscreen at least once before heading into the stadium.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO