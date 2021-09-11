CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Thread: #7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Toledo Rockets

By Joshua Vowles
Cover picture for the articleThe Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to take on the Toledo Rockets in ND’s home opener of the college football season. Last week (which wasn’t even an entire week) was just a wee bit stressful. You know... losing an 18 point lead in the 4th quarter, going to OT, watching the opponent make a 50 yard FG — only to ice themselves with a timeout before it really happened and then miss a field goal... and then (finally) watching Jonathan Doerer drain a walk-off 41 yarder.

