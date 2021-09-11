Jeep Increases 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Prices Shortly After Launch
Just a few short months after the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer became available, Jeep has increased the prices. The pair of SUVs came to market in July 2021. The Wagoneer Series II started at $69,995, while the Grand Wagoneer was $88,995. Both have now been raised to starting prices of $70,845 and $89,845, respectively. What made Jeep increase the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer prices?www.motorbiscuit.com
Comments / 0