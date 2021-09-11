Jeep Increases 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Prices Shortly After Launch

Now that the first vehicle with Fire TV for Auto, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, is on the road and the second vehicle, the Chrysler Pacifica, has been announced, more detailed information is available about what exactly is powering the Fire TV systems built into these vehicles. While you’re probably not going to be cross-comparing the CPU and RAM powering the rear screens when you’re car shopping, like you would when shopping for your next streaming media player, it’s still interesting to know what hardware is used, especially when these vehicles might be on the road for decades. Here are the hardware specifications for Amazon’s first Fire TV rear screen entertainment system.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO