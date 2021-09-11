K9 search and rescue handler remembers Ground Zero: "...We did not leave our countrymen behind"
VERMILION — When body bags and buckets weren’t available, recovery teams at Ground Zero put human remains in their pockets. “When we were searching the surrounding buildings, finding pieces that had been blown through the windows, they were our countrymen. We weren't going to leave them rot on a roof ledge or on a desk,” Gary Flynn said. “I watched as my tag man ran out of places to put stuff.”chroniclet.com
