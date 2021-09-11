CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion, OH

K9 search and rescue handler remembers Ground Zero: "...We did not leave our countrymen behind"

By Carissa Woytach The Chronicle-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERMILION — When body bags and buckets weren’t available, recovery teams at Ground Zero put human remains in their pockets. “When we were searching the surrounding buildings, finding pieces that had been blown through the windows, they were our countrymen. We weren't going to leave them rot on a roof ledge or on a desk,” Gary Flynn said. “I watched as my tag man ran out of places to put stuff.”

The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
