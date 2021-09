Crusaders learned the importance of big plays in opening loss to West Linn, look to Improve.A Week 1 football loss to No. 2-ranked West Linn was disappointing, but in many ways educational, for Jesuit High. {obj:56668: Jesuit fell 17-3 to West Linn on Sept. 3,} Coach Ken Potter said there were a couple of plays Jesuit receivers could have made for sophomore quarterback Jacob Hutchinson. "We all learned that when there's a chance for a big play, you need to make it," Potter said. The relatively young Jesuit team also learned they aren't far from their usual spot among the...

WEST LINN, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO