Ajinkya Rahane and his Investment Mantra

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The journey for Ajinkya Rahane started off as any other Indian kid who loved cricket, breaking window panes with 2-3 complaints coming to the Rahane family every day. One day one of Ajinkya’s neighbour saw him batting and told his father to try him out for a Cricket Academy. He started the journey when he was 7 and played all the age groups, U-12, U-14, U-16, U-19, and went on to play for the Mumbai Ranji Team when he was U-19. The realization that he could be an elite level athlete and play internationally struck him when he scored 172 against England in a tournament called Duleep Trophy. When asked about the ups and downs in his life Ajinkya Rahane recalls, “You will go through those ups and downs and you will see those highs and lows but what I learned from that is staying humble, staying on that same level during highs and lows and try to learn from each and every moment, whether I’m doing it well or not but I think trying to grow as a cricketer and as a person and trying to learn on the field every time and improve as a cricketer.”