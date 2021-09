EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed that Linda Carter will go into labour in dramatic fashion next week, just as she is being confronted by Jack Branning. After Linda (Kellie Bright) discovered that she was pregnant earlier this year, it quickly became clear to her that the father of her baby was her former lover Max Branning (Jake Wood) and not her husband Mick Carter (Danny Dyer).

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO