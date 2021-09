LAWRENCE — Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold’s appearance Tuesday on Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold included on a number of different topics related to the Jayhawks. Leipold touched on the 17-14 victory this past week against South Dakota, which pushed Kansas to 1-0 this season and 1-0 in the Leipold era. Leipold looked ahead to his team’s first road game this season, Friday’s matchup against No. 19 Coastal Carolina (1-0). And among the things Leipold talked about, was how much the Jayhawks focus on ball security.

KANSAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO