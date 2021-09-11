CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Football Belleville East vs. Metea Valley 09.10.21

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetea Valley football goes up against Belleville East in Aurora where the Mustangs win their first home game in 5 years. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. After losses to Geneva and Lockport, Metea Valley football is back at home for a third straight week looking for their first win since 2019. Their opponent is the Belleville East Lancers, a team that is also in search for win number one and coincidentally is the last team Metea Valley defeated. These two teams were originally supposed to meet in Belleville but a conflict pushed the game up to Aurora.

