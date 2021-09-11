CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Actor Riz Ahmed Opens Up about Brutal Weight Loss Experience for Movie

By Gaone Pule
Amomama
Amomama
 7 days ago

The British Primetime Emmy Award winner dished on the extreme actions he had to take to befit the character he played, including starving himself for a couple of weeks.

Riz Ahmed was recently interviewed via Zoom by IndieWire about his 2020 drama film "Mogul Mowgli," which required him to relook his eating habits to portray the role.

The movie is based on a British Pakistani rapper named Zed, who has a degenerative autoimmune disease. Ahmed wrote the film along with director Bassam Tariq.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VhnIx_0bsw2LIq00

PLAYING ZED

For the "Venom" star to tap into character for the film, he underwent a grueling physical transformation and explained what it took for him to master it, saying:

“'Mogul Mowgli' was about intense weight loss. I lost 10 kilos (22 pounds) in three weeks. I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4SMf_0bsw2LIq00

Ahmed shared he even worked with a professional dietician and that the experience was unbearable for him, adding it took him to an emotionally intense space that informed the movie.

The London-born rapper added a big part of the uncomfortable efforts he made included being in a place of weakness, fatigue, and insatiable hunger.

While discussing the physical demands the role took on him, Ahmed quoted fellow actor Daniel Kaluuya about the art of portraying a character.

“Daniel Kaluuya said something I liked: ‘If you’re in your head, you’re dead. I think that’s true. Acting has to be in your body. Anything that brings you into your body centers you, and you can perform in that place,” he said.

PLAYING RUBEN

His role comes not long after playing another musician on-screen in "The Sound of Metal," a 2019 film in which he starred as a drummer named Ruben, who is gradually losing his hearing.

Once again, to embody the character, Ahmed had to go through another dramatic physical appearance, although it was not extreme this time around.

Similarly, he worked with a professional trainer Leighton Grant II as he wanted to be ripped for the role. Grant told Men’s Journal that they managed to pull off the transformation in just three months.

Ahmed had a special diet and had training that focused on muscle building resulting in him working out four days a week with one day dedicated to boxing.

The award-winning movie star received an Oscar nomination for the role. Even though he did not win, he made a red-carpet debut with his wife, novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza, at the Academy Awards in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
Amomama

Ron Isley Defies His 80 Years Posing in Versace & Carefully Holding Hands with Much Younger 2nd Wife

Iconic singer Ron Isley looks nearly unrecognizable as he defies his age posing in two-piece Versace clothing next to his chic and much younger wife, Kandy. Legendary performer Ron Isley and founder of the "The Isley Brothers" group, has been long in the game. His experience is as far back as five decades ago when he and his band members rendered heart-melting performances on stage.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riz Ahmed
Person
Bassam Tariq
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
HuffingtonPost

Riz Ahmed Remembers Michael K. Williams: 'He Brought Heart To The Art'

Riz Ahmed responded to the death of fellow actor Michael K. Williams this week with a heartfelt tribute on social media. Williams, beloved for his performances in “The Wire” and “Lovecraft Country,” was found dead at his New York City home Monday. The 54-year-old’s death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose.
CELEBRITIES
Esquire

Riz Ahmed Says He Lost 22 Pounds in 3 Weeks for His Role in 'Mogul Mowgli'

Riz Ahmed says losing 22 pound in the space of three weeks in preparation for his role in Mogul Mowgli took him to "an intense place"—and honestly, who can blame him. Opening up about the reality of such an extreme physical transformation, the 38-year-old actor says he struggled with the "gruelling" weight loss program for the film, in which he plays a British-Pakistani rapper diagnosed with a degenerative autoimmune disease.
CELEBRITIES
Baltimore Times

Jungle Safari: Riz Ahmed Opens Up About His Transformation For Latest Movie ‘Mogul Mowgli’

WASHINGTON — Oscar-nominated actor Riz Ahmed opened up about the dramatic physical transformation he underwent for his latest role in the film “Mogul Mowgli.”. The 38-year-old actor told a media organization that his latest role as Zed, a Pakistani rapper whose career is threatened when he’s diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, was “about intense weight loss,” as per reports.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Riz Ahmed Lost 22lbs In Just Three Weeks For His New Movie

"I wouldn't recommend it to anyone." Riz Ahmed just opened up about the dramatic physical transformation he undertook for his new movie, "Mogul Mowgli". The film follows a young Pakistani rapper named Zed whose career is in jeopardy after he's diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. Speaking with IndieWire, the 38-year-old actor said the project required him to exhibit extreme weight loss -- and that the transformation took both a mental and physical toll.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Actor#British#Indiewire#Pakistani#Men S Journal#The Academy Awards
Roger Ebert

Truth Through Character: Riz Ahmed and Bassam Tariq on Mogul Mowgli

Riz Ahmed stars in Bassam Tariq's “Mogul Mowgli” as a Pakistani-British rapper named Zed, who is just about to make it big. He’s been working at this career for decades, starting with recording raps on tapes at his parent’s home back in London. But right when he’s about to embark on a tour, he becomes afflicted with an autoimmune disorder that weakens his body; it pits his inner non-stop flow of verse against his physical ability to stand up, and challenges his stubborn independence from his family who exist outside of his verses about identity. Zed's life-changing crossroads makes clear the various crises within him, about his life as a rapper, as the son of immigrants, as a talent who has to fight for his space against younger talents that claim him to be an influence. It's a character study that balances the lyrical and literal, with emotional stakes that become more and more claustrophobic.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
theplaylist.net

‘Encounter’ Teaser: Riz Ahmed’s New Sci-Fi Flick Hits Amazon This December

British actor Riz Ahmed is leading a new sci-fi pic “Encounter” from director Michael Pearce (“Beast“), where he plays a decorated Marine, who goes on a rescue mission to save his two sons from an alien threat. As things get more dangerous the youngsters will have to leave their childhoods behind them.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Encounter’ Star Riz Ahmed on Using Candy to Keep His 9-Year-Old Co-Star Awake on Set (Video)

TIFF 2021: ”If we were gonna make our days, he needed candy. And he needed it now,“ actor tells TheWrap about Aditya Geddada. “Encounter” star Aditya Geddada just turned 9 a few days ago and had his first movie premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival — and his co-star Riz Ahmed told TheWrap he couldn’t have done it without a certain sweet treat on set.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Encounter’ Teaser Trailer: Riz Ahmed Faces an Unhuman Threat

Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) stars in Amazon Studios’ sci-fi thriller, Encounter, which just released an official teaser trailer. The one-minute trailer introduces Ahmed as a dad who’s forced into confronting a threat that’s teased but left unseen in the new video. In addition to Riz Ahmed, the...
MOVIES
at40.com

Halsey Opens Up About Their Postpartum Experience

After giving birth in July, Halsey has now taken to Twitter on Thursday (September 9) to share their thoughts on the postpartum experience – particularly in learning how to accept their new body. The gender non-conforming artist, who indicates on social media that they use the pronouns she/they, expressed how their postpartum experience has also made them grapple with their identity.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
347K+
Followers
32K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy