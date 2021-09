Sure, we remember where we were and what we were doing 20 years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, when al-Qaida terrorists flew two hijacked airliners with 10,000 gallons of jet fuel into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, and one into the Pentagon in Washington. The fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania when passengers stopped the hijackers from reaching their suspected target of the Capitol or the White House.