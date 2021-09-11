Matt Smith: 'Last Night In Soho is love letter to London'

Anya Taylor-Joy, who famously played Thomasin in The Witch, co-stars with Thomasin McKenzie, whose name is famously Thomasin, in Edgar Wright’s upcoming film, Last Night in Soho. A new trailer shows McKenzie as “a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.” McKenzie darts around in mirrors (cool trick) and goes blonde (cool trick!) as she uncovers an unsolved murder with Matt Smith at the core.
