Matt Smith: 'Last Night In Soho is love letter to London'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Smith: 'Last Night In Soho is love letter to London'. Matt Smith says 'Last Night In Soho' is a "love letter to London and it makes him really proud of the city he has called home for 10 years.

yourvalley.net

For Edgar Wright, ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a dark valentine

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Director Edgar Wright loves London. It’s been his home for over 25 years. But he fears it too sometimes. It’s a complicated relationship. But it’s that tension fuels “Last Night in Soho,” a psychological thriller that he calls his “dark valentine to Soho.” The film is having its world premiere Saturday night where it’s debuting out of competition.
TheWrap

‘Last Night in Soho’ Film Review: Edgar Wright Salutes the Sleazy Glamour and Dangerous Romance of London

Mixing glorious pastiche and gory ghost story, director Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” will stand as one of the best London movies of new decade. That’s probably because, while it enjoys the present-day (or at least pre-pandemic) bustle of Soho, it positively revels in the area’s charismatically seedy past and its still-palpable legacy.
CinemaBlend

Edgar Wright Pays Loving Tribute To Late Last Night In Soho Star Diana Rigg

In September 2020, Dame Diana Rigg died at the age of 82. At the time, people all over the world paid their respects to her incredible gift as an actress and the unforgettable legacy she left behind. But some are still feeling her loss acutely -- like director Edgar Wright, who spoke lovingly of the actress and Last Night in Soho star when asked about her recently.
Polygon

Last Night in Soho gets beautiful and spoiler-filled new trailer

Director Edgar Wright’s 1960s nightmare, Last Night in Soho has a gorgeous and creepy new trailer. The latest trailer was released on Wednesday, and gives us our clearest look yet at the trippy horror movie’s plot — which may not be a good thing. The new footage goes into quite...
MovieWeb

Edgar Wright Asks Last Night in Soho Preview Audiences Not to Reveal Spoilers

Last Night in Soho premiered out of competition at the 78th Venice Film Festival over this past Labor Day weekend. While the preview audiences were able to watch the premiere of the upcoming film, director Edgar Wright took it upon himself to ensure no spoilers are to ever be revealed to the public prior to the film's release date. The Last Night in Soho director wrote a letter to the world, and posted it on his Twitter account. Check out director Edgar Wright's letter below.
Deadline

‘Last Night In Soho’ Trailer: Dreams And Nightmares In Edgar Wright Thriller

Focus Features has released the official trailer for Last Night In Soho, Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller that just had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It comes ahead of a planned October 29 release in theaters. Written by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Last Night In Soho stars Thomasin...
darkhorizons.com

Second Trailer: “Last Night In Soho”

A second trailer has been released for “Hot Fuzz,” “Shaun of the Dead” and “Baby Driver” helmer Edgar Wright’s new psychological thriller “Last Night in Soho”. The story finds an aspiring young fashionista whose dreams transport her to 1960s London where she appears to everyone else as her idol, a...
Vulture

Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho Looks Both Groovy and Spooky

Anya Taylor-Joy, who famously played Thomasin in The Witch, co-stars with Thomasin McKenzie, whose name is famously Thomasin, in Edgar Wright’s upcoming film, Last Night in Soho. A new trailer shows McKenzie as “a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.” McKenzie darts around in mirrors (cool trick) and goes blonde (cool trick!) as she uncovers an unsolved murder with Matt Smith at the core.
imdb.com

London Film Festival: ‘Last Night in Soho,’ ‘French Dispatch,’ ‘Succession’ Added as Full Lineup Unveiled

The 2021 BFI London Film Festival — set to run Oct. 6-17 — has unveiled its full program, with a sizeable haul of major titles joining the lineup. Alongside already announced opener, The Harder They Fall, gala screening The Power of the Dog, closing night film The Tragedy of Macbeth and the official competition titles, other films added to the mix now include Kenneth Branagh’s Telluride-bowing Belfast, Wes Anderson’s all-star feature The French Dispatch, Pablo Larrain’s Kristen Stewart-starring Princess Diana fable Spencer (which recently premiered in Venice), and Last Night in Soho, Edgar Wright’s homage to central London starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie (also a ...
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Last Night In Soho’ Drops Final Trailer Before Debut

Horror fans can get one last sneak peek at Edgar Wright’s latest feature before its Halloween coming-out party. Last Night in Soho–which Wright calls a “straight-up psychological horror/thriller”–will land in theaters Oct. 29, as reported by JoBlo.com, and the last trailer can be viewed on this page. The Focus Features...
ramascreen.com

New Official Poster For LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

Tags: Anya Taylor-Joy, Diana Rigg, Last Night In Soho, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Rita Tushingham, Synnøve Karlsen, Terence Stamp, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie. Check out this new official poster for LAST NIGHT IN SOHO. Focus Features will release LAST NIGHT IN SOHO in theaters on October 29, 2021. Story: In acclaimed...
IndieWire

Kristen Stewart ‘Very Irresponsibly’ Said Yes to ‘Spencer’ Before Even Reading the Script

Kristen Stewart has earned early Oscar buzz for her performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” which is making its way through the fall festival circuit. It turns out her decision to take on the role came from gut instinct. Speaking during a conversation broadcast as part of the Toronto International Film Festival, Stewart said she hadn’t even read the “Spencer” script by Steven Knight before she told Larraín she was interested in playing the beloved British icon. “He called me on the phone. At first I hadn’t read the script yet, and he proposed this idea and said he...
Variety

Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ Gets Remake at Warner Bros. Written by Tony Nominee Matthew López (EXCLUSIVE)

Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of “The Inheritance,” has been hired to write a reimagining of the iconic Whitney Houston film “The Bodyguard” at Warner Bros. The new movie will be inspired by the 1992 romantic drama, which starred Houston and Kevin Costner. The original grossed more than $400 million at the worldwide box office and has what is considered the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, with several chart-topping original songs from Houston. Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing the new film. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will executive produce. Kasdan was the writer-producer...
