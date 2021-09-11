Matt Smith: 'Last Night In Soho is love letter to London'

Kristen Stewart has earned early Oscar buzz for her performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” which is making its way through the fall festival circuit. It turns out her decision to take on the role came from gut instinct. Speaking during a conversation broadcast as part of the Toronto International Film Festival, Stewart said she hadn’t even read the “Spencer” script by Steven Knight before she told Larraín she was interested in playing the beloved British icon. “He called me on the phone. At first I hadn’t read the script yet, and he proposed this idea and said he...

