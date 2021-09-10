CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third Suspect Charged In Texas Restaurant Police Officer Shooting

By Paul Meara
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A third suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a police officer and his friend during an armed robbery at a Texas restaurant in August. According to the New York Daily News, police announced Thursday (September 9) that 19-year-old Khalil Nelson was charged with two counts of capital murder for his alleged involvement in the August 21 killings in Houston. His two co-defendants were arrested just days after the alleged crime and face the same charges.

BaltoBaby60
7d ago

I have a neighbor who is a Correctional Officer. He says these young guys think they're Big and Bad. When they get to prison and have no gun? They get passed around by older and bigger guys.

left
8d ago

By percent, it seems blacks attack cops way more than any other race. yet aren't killed by police much..only 10% higher than their population percentage

Tom Mcclary
6d ago

Those damn white supremacists are at it again and the always only forever victim blacks remain always only forever victims.

