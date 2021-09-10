Third Suspect Charged In Texas Restaurant Police Officer Shooting

SpotemGottem, 19, is in the hospital after he was a victim of a drive-by shooting on Friday (Sept. 17) on I-95 in Miami, Florida. According to TMZ, law enforcement said around 3 a.m. a car pulled up alongside the car the Florida rapper was riding in and began shooting. SpottemGottem was in the passenger seat and was shot in both legs. The driver was shot in the hip and he was reportedly shot at over 20 times on the driver’s side.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO