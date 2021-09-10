Third Suspect Charged In Texas Restaurant Police Officer Shooting
A third suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a police officer and his friend during an armed robbery at a Texas restaurant in August. According to the New York Daily News, police announced Thursday (September 9) that 19-year-old Khalil Nelson was charged with two counts of capital murder for his alleged involvement in the August 21 killings in Houston. His two co-defendants were arrested just days after the alleged crime and face the same charges.www.bet.com
Comments / 35