“You should become one with the car” was legendary racing driver Michael Schumacher’s philosophy on track. It left a lasting impact on the next generation of drivers that came into the sport. One of them was Michael’s own son, Mick Schumacher. Netflix’s ‘Schumacher’ delves into the seven-time World Champion’s life on and off the track and has Mick talking about how much he misses his father. The 22-year-old unsurprisingly picked up racing at a young age and eventually learned of the attention his surname brought. So, let’s find out more about him then, shall we?

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO