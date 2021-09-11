ASU AD knows Memphis rivalry

Nobody knows exactly when the Arkansas State-Memphis series became known as the Paint Bucket Bowl. And it's been years since that infamous bucket has even been seen. So while there may not be a physical prize up for grabs this evening when the Red Wolves (1-0) and Tigers (1-0) meet in Jonesboro for the first time in nine years, it'll still be a contest with plenty of meaning for both sides. Memphis has won 30 of the 59 matchups, including 37-24 last year, but the Tigers haven't left Centennial Bank Stadium victorious since 2004.