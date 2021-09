Everton boss Rafa Benitez is happy having Richarlison available for Monday's clash with Burnley. Richarlison has avoided the FIFA ban invoked by the Brazilian Federation. Benitez said: "I think that we are in a much better position than anyone because when we allowed him to go to the Olympic games we were in contact with them and we told them that it was a situation quite complicated for us but we could understand how important the Olympics were.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO