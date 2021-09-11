You Beatty Believe It! Rochester Beats Sacred Heart Griffin In Epic Leonard Bowl XIII

Hank Beatty had over 500 yards of offense and led the Rockets on a game winning drive, capped off by a Keeton Reiss rushing touchdown when Beatty had to leave the game for a play because his helmet came off. Rochester beat Sacred Heart Griffin 45-41 in Leonard Bowl XIII, an epic, back and forth game that saw a little bit of everything. Tyaire Lott hit Keshon Singleton for three touchdowns in the first quarter and Bill Sanders scored three touchdowns on the ground. Beatty had four rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown to Parker Gillespie. Rochester (2-1) heads to Eisenhower in Week Four, while Sacred Heart Griffin will host Springfield High.