Steve Inskeep

StoryCorps Presents: The Lasting Toll Of 9/11 : Consider This from NPR

NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend the nation marks 20 years since 9/11 — a day we are reminded to never forget. But for so many people, 9/11 also changed every day after. In this episode, a special collaboration between NPR and StoryCorps, we hear stories about the lasting toll of 9/11, recorded by StoryCorps in partnership with the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. You can learn more about that initiative and find out how you can record your reflections on the life of a loved one at storycorps.org/september11.

www.npr.org

WAMU

NPR Special Coverage: 20th Anniversary of 9/11

A flag sits atop one of the memorial panels at the World Trade Center site in New York City. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and the downing of United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvaia. Nearly 3000 people were killed.
FESTIVAL
NPR

What This Science Reporter Wishes He'd Known Before Getting Breakthrough COVID

What do we know about breakthrough infections in vaccinated people? Will Stone explains and shares the story of how surprised he was to get a breakthrough infection himself. Breakthrough infections - this is a relatively new phrase that unfortunately is becoming more and more familiar. COVID vaccinations are saving lives. They are keeping people out of the hospital. But we know they do not offer complete protection against infection. The virus, particularly the new delta variant, can break through. It has happened to some of us at NPR, including our science reporter Will Stone. And he joins us now to talk about what he wishes he had known.
SCIENCE
NPR

Qian Julie Wang Details A Life In 'Hei' In Memoir 'Beautiful Country'

The story of Qian Julie Wang, as she explains, begins before she was born. Her uncle, a teen at the time, was arrested for criticizing Mao Zedong, and her father's family lived under a hail of rocks, pebbles, slurs and worse. Her family escaped to the United States, New York, in 1994 but were undocumented, and they had to live, in the Chinese phrase, as people in hei (ph) - the dark, the shadows, the underground world of undocumented immigrants who work menial jobs off the books in fear that their underground existence might be exposed.
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

Louisianans Decide Whether To Save Their Most Valuable Possession - Their Homes

It's been weeks since Hurricane Ida barrelled through Louisiana with 150 mph winds, damaging or destroying thousands of homes. Scores of people are still trying to figure how or whether to rebuild. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Hurricane Ida demolished thousands of homes in south Louisiana alone. NPR's Frank Morris went down...
POLITICS
#Npr#Storycorps#9 11 Memorial#Storycorps Presents#Afghan
IndieWire

How ‘America After 9/11’ Creates an Integral Timeline from That Tragic Day to Our Trying Present

“America After 9/11,” the latest film from PBS’ Frontline team, is a must-see deconstruction of the War on Terror that lays out the United States’ foreign policy failures with details both enraging and illuminating. It’s also one of 19 films that director Michael Kirk, a longtime documentary filmmaker for Frontline, has created on the War on Terror over the last two decades, previously covering U.S. torture programs, the rise of ISIS, and more. Kirk and his colleagues interviewed over 30 sources for their new film, ranging from civil rights activists and attorneys to former CIA officers, as well as a...
MOVIES
NPR

Right-Wing Demonstrators Gather At The Capitol In Support Of The Jan. 6 Rioters

Demonstrators plan to protest the ongoing criminal cases of individuals charged in the violence at the U.S. Capitol. NPR has been tracking the progress of every case. So far, the demonstrations at the U.S. Capitol look to be pretty much a dud. It's a gathering to protest the ongoing criminal cases that are related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol. At the moment, there seem to be more people being prosecuted for that attack than demonstrating today. Criminal cases continue to pile up. There are new charges every week. And NPR's been tracking the progress of these cases in a dedicated database. To tell us more, we're joined now by Meg Anderson from NPR's investigations team. Meg, thanks so much for being with us.
PROTESTS
Person
Steve Inskeep
manisteenews.com

Some time this weekend, Covid-19 will become the deadliest pandemic in American history

The 1918 global flu pandemic, sometimes called “The Spanish Flu” due to an erroneous belief that the H1N1 flu virus originated in Spain, is estimated to have infected 500 million people and killed 10% of that number. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 675,000 of those deaths occurred in the United States.
inlander.com

9/11: The last stand of legacy media

For me, 9/11 began with an early morning phone call, 6:15 am. I was editor of the Statesman-Journal in Salem, Oregon. The call was from our hunting/fishing writer who had stopped by the office to pick up notepads and pens. For reasons he could never really explain, he turned on one of the newsroom TV sets, already tuned to CNN. He saw the unfolding story from New York that had begun with a 5:49 (PDT) bulletin.
SALEM, OR
NPR

Gioconda Belli Reflects On Nicaragua

Nicaragua holds a presidential election this November. The current president, Daniel Ortega, is seeking reelection, and he has either arrested every candidate running against him or forced them to flee to avoid detention. It is not just politicians he's after. It is journalists and dissidents, too. Gioconda Belli is one of them. She's a poet and writer who once worked side by side with President Ortega during the Sandinista revolution. She's now taken refuge from him in the United States, and she joins us now.
POLITICS
WLKY.com

WLKY presents '9/11 Always Remember'

Sept. 11, 2001, was a day no one will ever forget. Most remember exactly where they were as they learned airplanes had crashed into the twin towers at the World Trade Center in New York. And that was just the beginning. The World Trade Center became known as ground zero...
POLITICS
NPR

Jason Reynolds: How Can We Connect With Kids Through The Written Word?

This episode is part of NPR's collaboration with the Library of Congress and its annual National Book Festival. To learn more about the festival, go to loc.gov/bookfest. ZOMORODI: It's the TED Radio Hour from NPR. I'm Manoush Zomorodi. And today, a very special conversation in honor of NPR's partnership with the Library of Congress' National Book Festival. We're going to celebrate kids and reading by getting to know a man who is changing the world of children's literature.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
crossroadstoday.com

Lasting health problems from 9/11

Firefighters from California Task Force One speak about the impact and health problems from 9/11. These firefighters traveled across the country from California to help in the valiant efforts to save lives. A look at how COVID has been a big concern for these firefighters as well. To read more...
HEALTH
reviewjournal.com

JONAH GOLDBERG: Partisan squabbling after 9/11 was a preview of the present

I got back to the U.S. from my honeymoon on Sept. 10, 2001. My wife went straight home to Washington, D.C, to start her new job at the Justice Department. I went to Washington state, where we’d gotten married, to retrieve our dog Cosmo, whom we’d left with family. I was in a hotel room in Pendleton, Oregon, when I saw the first reports of a plane hitting the World Trade Center. I used something called AOL Instant Messenger to tell my co-workers to turn on the TV.
POLITICS
WREG

Gallery: From 9/11’s ashes, a new world took shape. It did not last.

The terrorist attacks on the United States nearly 20 years ago brought profound change in America and the world. The death and devastation stirred grief, rage and war. It also sparked solidarity, not only in the United States but among its allies — even some rivals. As NATO countries rallied to America’s defense, Russia offered support in ways unthinkable in the Cold War. Iranians mourned American deaths in candlelight vigils. Two decades later, that global goodwill is long gone. Many of the legacies of Sept. 11, 2001, have come undone, partly because of the way the U.S. conducted 9/11 wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
VISUAL ART

