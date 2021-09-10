StoryCorps Presents: The Lasting Toll Of 9/11 : Consider This from NPR

Demonstrators plan to protest the ongoing criminal cases of individuals charged in the violence at the U.S. Capitol. NPR has been tracking the progress of every case. So far, the demonstrations at the U.S. Capitol look to be pretty much a dud. It's a gathering to protest the ongoing criminal cases that are related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol. At the moment, there seem to be more people being prosecuted for that attack than demonstrating today. Criminal cases continue to pile up. There are new charges every week. And NPR's been tracking the progress of these cases in a dedicated database. To tell us more, we're joined now by Meg Anderson from NPR's investigations team. Meg, thanks so much for being with us.

