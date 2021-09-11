Robert Morris Colonials vs Central Michigan Chippewas 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Northern Iowa Panthers (MVFC) will collide with the Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12) in the NCAAF Pre-season tournament at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 4:30 PM ET. Northern Iowa settled in 2nd place in the FCS Missouri Valley Football Conference with a 6-2 conference and 10-5 overall standing. The Panthers gained a total of 315 points while losing 265 for a +50 point difference. The passing for Northern Iowa was led by QB Will McElvain with 141 attempts while connecting 72 for 938 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Coach Mark Farley will still be guiding and scrutinizing the Panthers until 2026. The winningest coach in Missouri Valley Conference history, Farley is also the current FCS leader in winning playoffs. Mark Farley led Northern Iowa to seven Missouri Valley Football Conference titles and brought the team to 12 FCS playoffs.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO