CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Pleasant, MI

Robert Morris Colonials vs Central Michigan Chippewas 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 7 days ago

The Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) will collide with the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) in the 2021 NCAAF regular season take-off game at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 3:00 PM ET. Robert Morris is in 8th place in the Big South Conference with a 0-2 conference and a 0-3 overall standing last season. The Colonials lost all their three matches on the road last year. In their recent FCS match, the Robert Morris Colonials surrendered to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 14-27 on April 11, 2021. Robert Morris scored 7 points in each of the 2nd & 4th quarters in that loss. The Colonials will be facing the Central Michigan Chippewas in their first tour this season.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
COLLEGE SPORTS
utsports.com

How to Watch Tennessee-Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- As part of the SEC's new agreement with ESPN, select SEC football games are available on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ this fall, including Tennessee's non-conference matchup against Tennessee Tech at noon ET Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The digital-only broadcast will be called by Kevin Brown (play-by-play), Hutson...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Pleasant, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Mount Pleasant, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
tonyspicks.com

Utah State Aggies vs Washington State Cougars 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

In the first week of NCAAF 2021, the Utah State Aggies and the Washington State Cougars will meet at the Clarence D. Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 11:00 PM ET. Utah State was led by head coach Gary Andersen last season where the team finished with a 1-5 record as well as in the Mountain West Conference. The Aggies were beaten by Air Force in its last game with a score of 7-35. This year, the team will be going against Washington State for the season opener.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Martin
tonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Cincinnati Reds 9/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Detroit Tigers will meet with the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action in Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The Tigers are headed here after their last match against the Athletics. The match ended with a score of 8-6 in favor of the Detroit club. The Tigers have a 63-71 overall record heading into this match.
MLB
tonyspicks.com

WNBA Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces 9/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Las Vegas Aces are hosting the Minnesota Lynx at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday September 8, at 21:00 in a high caliber Western battle between two of the three best teams currently in the conference. The Aces are coming off a defeat that ended their previous three-game winning streak and are first in the West and second-best in the whole WNBA. The Lynx have five consecutive wins and are sitting on the third place of the Western Conference.
MINNESOTA STATE
tonyspicks.com

Monmouth-New Jersey Hawks vs Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Monmouth-New Jersey Hawks will battle against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in NCAAF action in Floyd Stadium, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 03, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Monmouth-New Jersey Hawks posted a record of 11-3, 4-3 in the Big South Conference. The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders posted a record of 3-6, 3-3 in the C-USA East Standings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Northern Iowa Panthers vs Iowa State Cyclones 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Northern Iowa Panthers (MVFC) will collide with the Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12) in the NCAAF Pre-season tournament at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 4:30 PM ET. Northern Iowa settled in 2nd place in the FCS Missouri Valley Football Conference with a 6-2 conference and 10-5 overall standing. The Panthers gained a total of 315 points while losing 265 for a +50 point difference. The passing for Northern Iowa was led by QB Will McElvain with 141 attempts while connecting 72 for 938 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Coach Mark Farley will still be guiding and scrutinizing the Panthers until 2026. The winningest coach in Missouri Valley Conference history, Farley is also the current FCS leader in winning playoffs. Mark Farley led Northern Iowa to seven Missouri Valley Football Conference titles and brought the team to 12 FCS playoffs.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ncaaf#Kelly Shorts Stadium#Fcs#Wr#The Missouri Tigers#The Ncaaf Pick
tonyspicks.com

Norfolk State Spartans vs Toledo Rockets 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Norfolk State Spartans will go against the Toledo Rockets in NCAAF action in Glass Bowl, on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Spartans begin their season with two road matches against Football Bowl Subdivision rivals. The tournament was the first between the two schools and NSU’s third against a Mid-American Conference opponent overall, following meetings against Ohio (2012) and Buffalo (2014). The Spartans are returning from a commanding 87-58 victory over North Carolina Central to start their MEAC Tournament run in 2021. The club made 14 of 29 3-point attempts while holding the Eagles to 31.7% shooting from the field.
TOLEDO, OH
tonyspicks.com

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs vs Georgia Southern Eagles 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs are preparing to go toe-to-toe against the Georgia Southern Eagles this Saturday at the Allen E. Paulson Stadium in NCAA football action. Gardner-Webb finished off last season at 2-2 while concluding the Big South Conference with a record of 0-2. Meanwhile, the Georgia Southern Eagles completed the season at 8-5 and are sitting first in the Sun Belt East.
GEORGIA STATE
tonyspicks.com

Puerto Rican BSN Gigantes de Carolina vs Brujos de Guayama 9/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Brujos de Guayama are hosting Gigantes de Carolina at the Dr. Roque Nido Stella Coliseum in Guayama, Puerto Rico on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 20:00 ET in this Puerto Rican Basketball League (BSL or Baloncesto Superior Nacional) Group B battle between two teams coming off opposite outcomes in their previous matches. Guayama are 1-2 in their previous three matches and are sitting on the second place of the group. On the other hand, Carolina are coming off a win that ended their previous nine-game losing streak and are second to last in Group B.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tonyspicks.com

WNBA Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm 9/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The defending champions Seattle Storm are hosting the Washington Mystics at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Tuesday September 7, at 22:00 in a high caliber duel between two of the three best teams currently in each conference. The Storm are coming off a victory that ended their previous three-game losing streak and are second in the West. The Mystics are 1-3 in their previous four matches and are sitting on the third place of the East.
BASKETBALL
tonyspicks.com

Southern University Jaguars vs Troy Trojans 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Southern University Jaguars will meet with the Troy Trojans in NCAAF action in Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). Jamar Washington, the Jaguars’ third-leading receiver, returns after catching 25 catches for 341 yards (13.6 average) and two scores last season. He also carried 26 times for 197 yards and three touchdowns (7.6 average).
COLLEGE SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs South Carolina Gamecocks 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Eastern Illinois Panthers will go against the South Carolina Gamecocks in NCAAF action in Williams-Brice Stadium, on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Panthers also had a bad year in 2021, finishing 1-5 in a six-game spring season. The Panthers don’t appear to be a competent football team, with significant defeats to teams like Southeast Missouri and Jacksonville State. Despite facing poor defenses all season, the Panthers’ offense averaged approximately 20 points each game. The Panthers’ offense, despite having a well-balanced assault, is still not that deadly.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy