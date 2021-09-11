Robert Morris Colonials vs Central Michigan Chippewas 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) will collide with the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) in the 2021 NCAAF regular season take-off game at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 3:00 PM ET. Robert Morris is in 8th place in the Big South Conference with a 0-2 conference and a 0-3 overall standing last season. The Colonials lost all their three matches on the road last year. In their recent FCS match, the Robert Morris Colonials surrendered to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 14-27 on April 11, 2021. Robert Morris scored 7 points in each of the 2nd & 4th quarters in that loss. The Colonials will be facing the Central Michigan Chippewas in their first tour this season.
