CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Purdue Boilermakers vs UCONN Huskies 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 7 days ago

The Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) will take on the UCONN Huskies (0-2) in the 2021 NCAAF regular season battle at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 3:00 PM ET. Purdue is in 3rd place in the Big Ten Conference West Division with a 1-0 overall standing after winning their first home contest this season. The Boilermakers defeated the Oregon State Beavers in their first NCAAF stint this year at 30-21 on Saturday. Purdue took a 13-7 lead in the first half of the game heading to their 30-21 victory after scoring 14 points in the last quarter. The Boilermakers played for 401 total yards with 313 passing and 88 rushing yards for 5.3 yards per play. Purdue has 75 total plays with five punts and one interception thrown but committed four penalties for 35 yards in triumph.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

UConn Football Depth Chart & Breakdown For Purdue Boilermakers

With Randy Edsall out as the coach for the UConn Huskies football team, interim head coach Lou Spanos has released his depth chart for the Purdue game on Saturday. During his weekly Sunday call, Edsall, before being let go on Monday, had alluded to some changes on the depth chart. Those came to bear this week even with the head coaching change.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mensah
tonyspicks.com

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs Vanderbilt Commodores 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers will meet with the Vanderbilt Commodores in NCAAF action in Vanderbilt Stadium, on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 8:00 PM (EDT). And, as we all know, the Commodores’ season was a massive tragedy — but not entirely so for the Buccaneers. ETSU, like many FCS schools, participated in the spring; they had eight matches scheduled, all against conference opponents, but matches against Wofford and Chattanooga were canceled.
TENNESSEE STATE
tonyspicks.com

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs vs Georgia Southern Eagles 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs are preparing to go toe-to-toe against the Georgia Southern Eagles this Saturday at the Allen E. Paulson Stadium in NCAA football action. Gardner-Webb finished off last season at 2-2 while concluding the Big South Conference with a record of 0-2. Meanwhile, the Georgia Southern Eagles completed the season at 8-5 and are sitting first in the Sun Belt East.
GEORGIA STATE
tonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Cincinnati Reds 9/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Detroit Tigers will meet with the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action in Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The Tigers are headed here after their last match against the Athletics. The match ended with a score of 8-6 in favor of the Detroit club. The Tigers have a 63-71 overall record heading into this match.
MLB
chatsports.com

Photos-WSOC: Brown Bears @ UConn Huskies - 9/9/2021

Brown had five different goal scorers as the Bears went on to shutout the UConn Huskies women’s soccer team, 5-0, at Morrone Stadium at Rizza Performance Center on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Photo ©: Ian Bethune.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn Huskies#College Football#American Football#Ncaaf#The Oregon State Beavers#Independents#Fbs#The Holy Cross Crusaders#Holy Cross#Wr Keelan Marion#The Ncaaf Pick#Purdue 32 5#The Purdue Boilermakers#Purdue Boilermakers 32 5
tonyspicks.com

Southern University Jaguars vs Troy Trojans 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Southern University Jaguars will meet with the Troy Trojans in NCAAF action in Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). Jamar Washington, the Jaguars’ third-leading receiver, returns after catching 25 catches for 341 yards (13.6 average) and two scores last season. He also carried 26 times for 197 yards and three touchdowns (7.6 average).
COLLEGE SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs South Carolina Gamecocks 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Eastern Illinois Panthers will go against the South Carolina Gamecocks in NCAAF action in Williams-Brice Stadium, on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Panthers also had a bad year in 2021, finishing 1-5 in a six-game spring season. The Panthers don’t appear to be a competent football team, with significant defeats to teams like Southeast Missouri and Jacksonville State. Despite facing poor defenses all season, the Panthers’ offense averaged approximately 20 points each game. The Panthers’ offense, despite having a well-balanced assault, is still not that deadly.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Monmouth-New Jersey Hawks vs Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Monmouth-New Jersey Hawks will battle against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in NCAAF action in Floyd Stadium, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 03, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Monmouth-New Jersey Hawks posted a record of 11-3, 4-3 in the Big South Conference. The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders posted a record of 3-6, 3-3 in the C-USA East Standings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Norfolk State Spartans vs Toledo Rockets 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Norfolk State Spartans will go against the Toledo Rockets in NCAAF action in Glass Bowl, on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Spartans begin their season with two road matches against Football Bowl Subdivision rivals. The tournament was the first between the two schools and NSU’s third against a Mid-American Conference opponent overall, following meetings against Ohio (2012) and Buffalo (2014). The Spartans are returning from a commanding 87-58 victory over North Carolina Central to start their MEAC Tournament run in 2021. The club made 14 of 29 3-point attempts while holding the Eagles to 31.7% shooting from the field.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tonyspicks.com

Utah State Aggies vs Washington State Cougars 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

In the first week of NCAAF 2021, the Utah State Aggies and the Washington State Cougars will meet at the Clarence D. Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 11:00 PM ET. Utah State was led by head coach Gary Andersen last season where the team finished with a 1-5 record as well as in the Mountain West Conference. The Aggies were beaten by Air Force in its last game with a score of 7-35. This year, the team will be going against Washington State for the season opener.
UTAH STATE
tonyspicks.com

Montana State Bobcats vs Wyoming Cowboys 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Montana State Bobcats will challenge the Wyoming Cowboys in the pre-season showdown at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 4:00 PM ET. Montana State is in 3rd place in the FCS Big Sky Conference with 6-2 conference and 11-4 overall standing. The Bobcats collected a total of 490 points while giving away 331 for a point difference of +159. Though Montana State chose not to play in the FCS spring season, this is still the same team that lost in the 2019 National Semi-finals to North Dakota State and took 8th place in Athlon Sports’ preseason top 25 teams. With their balanced offense and a seasoned defense, the Bobcats are ready to hit the road and face any opponents in the league.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy