Toledo Rockets vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Toledo Rockets (1-0) will be facing the #9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) in the NCAAF regular season battle at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:30 PM ET. Toledo joined three more teams in the Mid-American West who acquired their first victory of the season. The Rockets earned their first win at home versus the Norfolk State Spartans at 49-10 last Saturday. Toledo scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters and completed their victory with 7 points scored in the final quarter. The Rockets finished 441 total offensive yards with 236 passing and 205 rushing yards for 7.9 yards per play. The Toledo Rockets posted 56 total plays with 2 punts while committing 12 penalties for 140 yards.