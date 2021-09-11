CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France Bans Unvaccinated U.S. Travelers

ftnnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance has become the latest European country, following Bulgaria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, which tightens travel restrictions for U.S. travelers. The French government announced the removal of the United States and Israel from its safelist. Like in many other European countries, France also is using a traffic light system and from...

