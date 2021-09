With the summer transfer window completed, we take a look at what to expect from some of the Nigerians plying their trade in Spain. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF) Umuahia native Chukwueze has been out since he suffered a hip injury in the semi-final of the Europa League against Arsenal in May. Despite Yeremy Pina playing a decent role as his deputy, the role of Chukwueze in Unai Emery's squad has never been in doubt due to his quick feet and pace. The youngest player to ever play 100 games for the club, the Nigerian international will be as important as ever on his return.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO