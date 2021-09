Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has paid tribute to Edinson Cavani for giving up his No7 shirt. Cavani gave his No7 shirt to Cristiano Ronaldo and took the No21. Solskjaer said, "It's one of these things that Edinson has been remarkable, played really well last season, Cristiano speaks with Edinson, to pass up his shirt shows the respect he's got for Cristiano and respect the other way. Two top pros, players, and human beings."

