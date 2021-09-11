CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Briton among six arrested over £160m cocaine haul off South West coast

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAzlU_0bsvu7zz00
Drugs found on the Jamaican-flagged yacht Kahu (NCA/PA) (PA Media)

Six men including a Briton have been arrested off the coast of Plymouth after authorities seized more than two tonnes of cocaine worth around £160 million.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said an operation involving its personnel as well as the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Border Force arrested the British man from Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, and five Nicaraguans aboard a Jamaican-flagged yacht 80 miles out to sea.

The luxury yacht Kahu, which was sailing from the Caribbean, was escorted back to an undisclosed location on the UK mainland where a team carried out a deep rummage search and discovered the enormous haul of Class A drugs.

The men, whose ages range from 24 to 49, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and remain in custody awaiting interviews, the NCA added in its statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ni5cS_0bsvu7zz00
A man being taken off the Jamaican-flagged yacht Kahu at an undisclosed location (NCA/PA) (PA Media)

NCA deputy director Matt Horne said: “There’s no doubt these drugs would have been sold on into communities across the UK in such ways as County Lines fuelling more crime and misery.

“Organised crime groups (OCG) are motivated by money.

“The deprivation of these drugs will smash a hole in the OCG’s plans and ability to operate.

“Also, the arrests of the men transporting the drugs means the crime group has lost trusted offenders who would have been key to their operation.

“We continue to work with partners at home such as Border Force and those abroad such as the AFP to protect the public from the Class A drugs threat.”

The NCA said the arrests demonstrate the strength of its international partnerships, working with the AFP who as part of the operation used evidence from their Operation Ironside, the country’s investigation into the AnOm encrypted comms platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jwe29_0bsvu7zz00
The Jamaican-flagged yacht Kahu at an undisclosed location (NCA/PA) (PA Media)

AFP assistant commissioner Lesa Gale, said: “Intelligence from Operation Ironside had enabled the AFP to assist international enforcement partners in disrupting an alleged sophisticated criminal network.

“Operation Ironside has opened the door to unprecedented collaboration across law enforcement agencies around the globe.

“This result highlights the importance of the AFP’s partnership with the NCA to combat offshore transnational organised crime that impacts both of our countries.

“The AFP and NCA have a strong, historic relationship and both agencies recognise the significant threat to national security posed by transnational organised crime.”

Comments / 0

Related
Rivy L

Panama Hikers Go Missing and Pictures on Their Camera Tell A Mysterious Story

Foul play has never been ruled out entirely in the case of Dutch Panama hikers, Kris and Lisanne. Disconcerting evidence surrounds their story, raising questions as to whether there is a possible suspect, or suspects, in the girls’ disappearance and eventual deaths. Generally, an incident like this can be explained away by the natural environmental elements and lack of wilderness survival skills, but there is much more to this than simply “lost and found.”
Bay News 9

Coast Guard rescues 4 Mexican fishermen off Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued four men after their fishing boat became disabled off of Key West. The fishermen told rescue crews they left from Cancun, Mexico, on Aug. 29 in a boat named Aqua Limo II. It broke down off of Key West and they were left with no food, water or fuel, the Coast Guard said in a news release on Wednesday.
KEY WEST, FL
The Independent

When will UK-US travel reopen?

As the summer holiday season draws to a close, it looks increasingly unlikely that the UK-US travel corridor will open before winter.On 26 July, the Biden administration announced it will maintain restrictions on a range of countries, including the EU and China, for the foreseeable future, because of concerns about the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant and rising coronavirus cases in the country.“Given where we are today ... with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a press conference.“Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briton#South West#Cocaine#Uk#The National Crime Agency#Nca#Border Force#British#Jamaican#County Lines#Ocg#Afp#Anom
Shore News Network

Six Colombian Nationals Plead Guilty To Conspiracy To Use “Narco-Submarines” To Smuggle Over 19,000 Kilograms Of Cocaine To The Sinaloa Cartel

Tampa, FL – Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces that six individuals have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a conspiracy to distribute cocaine using vessels subject to the jurisdiction of the United States (see chart below for details). A separate co-conspirator, Jimmy Riascos-Riascos, was sentenced in January 2020...
TAMPA, FL
AFP

England, Scotland ease Covid travel curbs

Pandemic restrictions on travel into England and Scotland are to be eased, officials said Friday, replacing a complicated "traffic light" watchlist with a simpler regime for fully vaccinated arrivals. From October 4, fully vaccinated travellers coming to England from other destinations will no longer have to take a pre-departure test.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Drink driver jailed after ploughing Range Rover into side of speeding train

A drunk driver who smashed his car into a speeding train near Doncaster has been jailed for 10 months.Michael Rochford, 27, admitted perverting the course of justice, failing to stop following a road collision and dangerous driving at Sheffield Crown Court.He has also been banned from driving for four years.CCTV footage from 13 June captured the moment Rochford, a railway worker, drove his 4x4 Range Rover into an LNER Azuma train at the Rossington level crossing on the East Coast Main Line.The high speed collision caused £345,000 worth of damage and delays to the rail network.Several passengers suffered...
TRAFFIC
WSVN-TV

35 repatriated after Coast Guard stops Cuban migrants off Key West, Marathon

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has repatriated nearly three dozen Cuban migrants following five interdictions off the Florida Keys. Officials said the first interdiction took place Sunday afternoon after a Coast Guard air crew spotted a rustic vessel with five people on board about 63 miles south of Key West.
KEY WEST, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
BBC

Rhamero West: Teenager arrested over fatal street stabbing

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death after being chased through the streets. Rhamero West died after being found on Norton Street, Old Trafford, at about 18:00 BST on 9 September, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. It followed "violent disorder" and...
CELL PHONES
newschain

Britons among foreigners able to leave Afghanistan on flight to Qatar

More Britons have escaped Afghanistan on an international commercial flight, marking the first large-scale evacuation since British and US-led coalition forces left the country. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said 13 Britons were among around 200 foreigners able to leave Afghanistan on a Qatar Airways flight to Doha. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers...
WORLD
Public Radio International PRI

Ex-US intelligence officers accused of hacking for UAE

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Court documents have revealed that three former US intelligence and military officials were working for the United Arab Emirates to carry out hacking operations on behalf of the UAE government. The US Justice Department, which released the documents on Tuesday, detailed that the defendants — Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and Daniel Gericke — have admitted providing sophisticated computer hacking technology to the UAE and agreed to pay nearly $1.7 million to resolve the charges. Prosecutors say the men were part of a clandestine unit called Project Raven that helped the UAE spy on its enemies through the use of hacking and intelligence-gathering systems in violation of US military export restrictions.
POLITICS
The Independent

Dozens of climate protesters arrested as M25 is targeted for the second time in one week

Dozens of climate protesters have been arrested after blocking parts of the M25 for a second time in three days.Insulate Britain activists halted traffic on three sections of the country’s biggest motorway on Wednesday morning causing queues along the road.Three people have also been arrested on suspicion of organising the event.The protesters targeted Junctions 1a and 1b for Dartford, Kent, the main carriageway between Junction 8 at Reigate and Junction 9 at Leatherhead, Surrey, and Junction 23 for South Mimms, Hertfordshire.Insulate Britain said it was demanding “credible action” from the government to target climate change, by insulating all homes...
PROTESTS
AFP

Briton's false rape conviction in Cyprus 'unjust': lawyers

A Cypriot court's conviction of a young British woman for lying about being gang-raped by Israeli tourists was a miscarriage of justice, lawyers appealing the ruling said Thursday. The unnamed woman, who was 18 at the time of her arrest, alleged she was raped by up to 12 Israelis in a hotel room at the seaside holiday resort of Ayia Napa in July 2019. She has accused Cypriot police of having forced her to sign a retraction statement, after which the Israeli suspects were released. A district court in January 2020 convicted her of causing a public mischief, handing her a four-month jail term, suspended for three years.
WORLD
The Independent

Australian police clash with anti-lockdown protesters as violence flares in Melbourne and Sydney

More than 260 people have been arrested in Melbourne and Sydney as police clashed with anti-lockdown protestors.Violence broke out as 700 people gathered in Melbourne despite some 2,000 officers securing the city centre with check points, barricades and the suspension of all public transport.Stones, bottles and traffic cones were thrown as the trouble flared on Saturday in the city’s Richmond and Hawthorn neighbourhoods.Victoria Police said six officers required hospital treatment following the attacks.“What we saw today was a group of protesters that came together not to protest freedoms, but simply to take on and have a fight with the police,”...
WORLD
AFP

Beating video puts Bulgaria police violence in spotlight

A series of blows and then blackness: Bulgarian student Evgeni Marchev was taking part in his first demonstration in Sofia when police detained and beat him until he lost consciousness. I was terrified," Marchev, who remotely studies European law at a Dutch university, told AFP. He blacked out and was hospitalised with concussion. 
PROTESTS
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy