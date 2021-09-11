CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

Leaders praise global resolve on 20th anniversary of 9/11

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBuPx_0bsvu4Lo00
Visitors browse the south pool as flowers and American flags rest among the names of the fallen at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum (John Minchillo/AP/PA)

The Queen, Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer have marked the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks by praising the international resolve that has grown from the al Qaida-led tragedy.

In a defiant message to be played a memorial event at the Olympic Park in east London on Saturday, the Prime Minister said the threat of terrorism remained but people refused to live their lives in “permanent fear”.

“The fact that we are coming together today – in sorrow but also in faith and resolve – demonstrates the failure of terrorism and the strength of the bonds between us,” Mr Johnson said.

The Queen remembered her visit to the site of the attack.

In a message to the US President Joe Biden, she said: “As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on September 11 2001, my thoughts and prayers, and those of my family and the entire nation, remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty.

“My visit to the site of the World Trade Centre in 2010 is held fast in my memory.

“It reminds me that as we honour those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild.”

Labour leader Sir Keir said the consequences of the attacks were “still being felt to this day”, adding the tragedy was “still so raw”.

He said: “But as we mark this anniversary I’m convinced our resolve has never been stronger.

“We will continue to fight terror and violence, by promoting our values of justice and peace.”

Mr Johnson said recent events in Afghanistan had only strengthened people’s belief in freedom and democracy.

The political leaders’ comments came as the prime minister at the time of the attacks – Tony Blair – said the international community must be prepared to take action against the Taliban if they again allow Afghanistan to become a base of terrorism.

Mr Blair said the US and its allies had no choice but to invade after the Taliban refused to give up the al Qaida leadership responsible for the attacks.

The former head of the UK armed forces, General Lord Richards, said the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan raised the prospect of “another 9/11” as ungoverned spaces opened up which the terrorists were able to exploit.

“I think we are (closer to another 9/11). We’ve now been pitched back into a dark period which we somehow have to manage,” he told LBC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Given the criticism faced by some in the cabinet recently– a reshuffle is long overdue

“Ignorant, clueless and incapable” was Labour MP David Lammy’s swift denunciation of Gavin Williamson’s latest gaffe. You can only imagine what the education secretary’s aides said behind closed doors after they’d been forced to clarify to the London Evening Standard that he’d apparently confused two black sports stars, Marcus Rashford and Maro Itoje.Williamson isn’t allowed out much. He hasn’t for example done an interview with Channel 4 News in the two years and more since his appointment. After his latest faux pas, you can understand why.It’s little wonder he leads the list of cabinet ministers being shown the door in...
U.K.
The Independent

Dominic Raab demoted from foreign secretary but handed title of deputy prime minister

Dominic Raab has been demoted from the post of foreign secretary – but handed the title of deputy prime minister, in an apparent consolation prize.He will become the justice Secretary, Lord Chancellor and deputy prime minister, in the first Cabinet appointment made by Boris Johnson.Mr Raab has been in the firing line since staying on holiday in Crete as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban and for criticism of his department’s handling of the crisis.Moments after his demotion was announced, the favourite to replace him – trade secretary Liz Truss – was seen walking into No 10 to meet the prime...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
AFP

Second Dutch minister quits as Afghan scandal widens

The Dutch defence minister on Friday became the second cabinet member to resign over the Afghan evacuation debacle as the widening scandal claims a growing number of Western political scalps. - Greek holiday - The two resignations have been painted by the Dutch government as showing accountability for the Afghan scandal, something notable by its absence in other Western governments.
WORLD
AFP

England, Scotland ease Covid travel curbs

Pandemic restrictions on travel into England and Scotland are to be eased, officials said Friday, replacing a complicated "traffic light" watchlist with a simpler regime for fully vaccinated arrivals. From October 4, fully vaccinated travellers coming to England from other destinations will no longer have to take a pre-departure test.
TRAVEL
The Independent

UK's Johnson to shake up Cabinet, eyeing pandemic recovery

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will shake up his Cabinet on Wednesday, attempting to move on from a series of political missteps and U-turns.Johnson’s office said the prime minister would appoint “a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic.”Several underperforming ministers in the Conservative government could lose their jobs, including Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who faced strong criticism last month for delaying his return from a holiday in Greece as the Taliban took over Afghanistan.Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is also under fire for his performance during the pandemic, which has seen long periods of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Pelosi warns UK not to imperil N Ireland peace with Brexit

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Britain on Friday that there will be no U.S.-U.K. trade deal unless the British government solves post-Brexit disagreements with the European Union that risk destabilizing Northern Ireland’s peace.Britain and the EU are at odds over trade arrangements that have imposed checks on goods coming to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. They were agreed by both sides in their divorce deal, to keep an open land border between the north and EU member Ireland — a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.Britain says the new checks are onerous and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#September 11 Attacks#9 11#Uk#Al Qaida#The World Trade Centre#Labour#Taliban#Lbc
The Independent

Reshuffles make great theatre, but a few new players on the Westminster stage give me very little to applaud

Cabinet reshuffles are like political Christmas in Westminster. As a spectator there is an almost carnival atmosphere as you sit around gossiping about who is going to get what, an anticipation of a much hoped for sacking and the giddy expectation of a new shiny gift that you had hoped would be a Playstation, but is actually a disappointing pair of novelty socks, which will be amusing for the one day, but then you wake up every day with a dreadful foreign secretary and you realise the joke was very much on you.The firings and hirings are the meat...
POLITICS
The Independent

Reshuffled ministers tussle over occupancy of country house Chevening

A row has broken out at the top of Boris Johnson’s reshuffled cabinet over who should have access to the elegant Chevening country house in Kent.The 17th-century manor is traditionally used as the country retreat for the foreign secretary, in a similar way to the prime minister’s Chequers getaway in Buckinghamshire.But reports suggest that outgoing foreign secretary Dominic Raab is refusing to hand it over to his successor Liz Truss, arguing that his new title of deputy prime minister entitles him to hold on to it.The final decision rests with Mr Johnson, and the prime minister’s official spokesperson today confirmed...
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson’s refusal to heal ‘dysfunctional relationship’ with EU is damaging Britain, warns former diplomat

Boris Johnson’s refusal to rebuild the UK’s “dysfunctional relationship” with the EU is damaging foreign and security policy, a former top diplomat says.Peter Ricketts, a former head of the Foreign Office, says the prime minister’s “tactic” of trying to build closer links with national capitals instead “will not work” and must be rethought.However, Lord Ricketts said the bitter spats between London and Brussels since Brexit made the task hugely difficult, adding: “Unfortunately trust is now at a very low ebb.”The warning comes after the UK rebuffed a European Union push to negotiate a defence and security treaty alongside the Christmas...
AFGHANISTAN
The Independent

UK’s Johnson shakes up government with eye on early election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was finishing a major shakeup of his government on Thursday, shuffling his team of middle-ranking and junior ministers after making big changes at the top.Johnson appointed multiple women to ministerial jobs, a day after appointing Foreign Secretary Liz Truss — only the second time a woman has served as Britain’s top diplomat. Lawmakers Amanda Milling and Kemi Badenoch were named as junior ministers in Truss's Foreign Office, while Penny Mordaunt got a job at the trade department.The shuffle shows a Conservative government eager to move on from 18 months of pandemic disruption — and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Terrorism
AFP

UK's PM demotes foreign minister in cabinet revamp

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday appointed a new-look cabinet to revamp his Brexiteer government after controversies over Covid, Afghanistan and taxes, demoting his under-fire foreign secretary. "The cabinet I have appointed today will work tirelessly to unite and level up the whole country," the prime minister tweeted.
POLITICS
The Independent

Dutch foreign minister becomes first Western politician to resign over handling of Afghanistan evacuation

Dutch foreign minister Sigrid Kaag has become the first Western government official to step down over the handling of the evacuation process from Afghanistan last month.Her resignation came after the lower house of the Dutch parliament passed a motion of censure against the government claiming that they had mishandled the evacuation of refugees from Kabul as the Taliban swept to power.Dutch military planes evacuated around 2,100 people from Afghanistan to neighbouring countries in the last two weeks of August, and almost 1,700 of them had the Netherlands as their final destination, according to the Reuters news agency.But hundreds of Dutch...
POLITICS
AFP

World leaders descend on New York despite pandemic

Some 100 world leaders descend on New York next week in a partial return of the annual UN extravaganza despite Covid concerns, with progress sought on pressing global problems -- starting with the pandemic. The UN General Assembly will also look to build momentum to reach an ambitious climate agreement and seek unity after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, in the shadow of high tension between the United States and China. "We need to re-establish confidence. The current geopolitical division in the world is an obstacle," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told AFP ahead of the summit. The world "is really in a very dangerous situation," he said. "We need to sound an alarm to wake up political leaders."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Gavin Williamson: Ex-education secretary ‘tipped for knighthood’ following departure from Cabinet

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson is reportedly being tipped for a knighthood following his departure from the Cabinet.The MP for South Staffordshire is expected to feature in the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s next honours list, sources told the Telegraph.Williamson declined to comment when approached by the publication, saying it was “not something I have heard about”.Despite numerous calls for his resignation, Mr Johnson held onto the frontbencher until his Cabinet reshuffle this week which saw Williamson sacked from the role after two years.The MP - who has served and also been sacked as defence secretary - said he was proud of...
EDUCATION
Variety

U.K. Media Mayhem as Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Replaced Mere Hour Before Major Channel 4 Speech

Just 45 minutes before Oliver Dowden was set to address the British television industry at the Royal Television Society confab in Cambridge, the Culture Secretary was replaced in a shock cabinet reshuffle that helped produce one of the most baffling media moments in recent memory. Dowden has been replaced by Nadine Dorries (pictured), an author and a Member of Parliament for Mid Bedfordshire since 2005. Dorries most recently served as Minister for Mental Health, Suicide Prevention and Patient Safety. But in a bizarre twist, she’s probably best known in the U.K. for a controversial 12-day stint on ITV’s reality juggernaut “I’m...
U.K.
AFP

Australians squirm as Biden calls PM 'fellow Down Under'

Australians squirmed Thursday as US President Joe Biden thanked their prime minister for joining a major new defence alliance -- but appeared to forget his name. The defence deal "may not have got off to the shining start for which Morrison hoped, of course, when US President Joe Biden appeared to forget his name at the crucial moment", said an analysis by the Sydney Morning Herald.
POLITICS
calexicochronicle.com

9/11 Events to Mark 20th Anniversary of Attacks

Imperial Valley College will hold an event at 8:46 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, near the college’s main entrance to remember the lives lost during a 20th anniversary commemoration. The start time coincides with the moment the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower...
FESTIVAL
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy