Girls Trip!: Oprah Winfrey And Gayle King Take A Hilarious Joy Ride

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOprah Winfrey and her best friend Gayle King have hit the road for a hilarious girls road trip. Part one of their three-part series, The OG Chronicles: Joy Ride, is out now and follows the gal pals as they take a “multi-stop adventure through Santa Barbara” and bring their fans all the laughs, Oprah Daily reports.

