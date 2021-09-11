CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Release Date: When is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands out?

By Franz Christian Irorita
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back when Borderlands 2 was the talk of the land, a DLC reigned supreme. Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragonkeep remains to be one of the most critically acclaimed downloadable content of all time. The critical reception for the game has been so good that they’re now making a game completely around Tiny Tina’s role-playing DND-esque adventures. With that being said, when is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands release date going to be?

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

PlayStation Plus: 23 free games you can download in September

September's free collection of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Sept. 7, subscribers can get Hitman 2, Overcooked All You Can Eat and Predator Hunting Grounds for free. You should be excited about two of those games, can you guess which?. You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

How Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Can Improve Upon Borderlands 3’s Arms Race Mode

How Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Can Improve Upon Borderlands 3’s Arms Race Mode. A small change could make a huge difference: the ability to extract more gear at the match’s end. Although the number of items extracted from the main play area is smart, the limit on the final station to only three items is too restrictive. With this limitation, players who were thorough and did a fine job looting are essentially punished, as they will likely have too many Arms Race legendaries to extract. It would be fair to remove the restrictions on the amount of loot extracted after players have beaten the boss.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Here’s the first, suitably crazy gameplay for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

During today’s PlayStation Showcase, we got to see our first gameplay footage of Gearbox’s colorful and crazy Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The mini-maniac and her crazy imagination will be let loose on PS5 March 25, 2022. While Tiny Tina’s worlds feature a far more storybook-esque aesthetic than the regular...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games Store#2k Games#Dlc#K Games
windowscentral.com

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands brings the Borderlands universe back next March

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will release on March 25, 2022. A spin-off from the main Borderlands series, Wonderlands stars Tiny Tina and a new cast of characters in a game of Bunkers & Badasses. This will be the first game in the series that allows players to customize their own character.
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands brings twisted fantasy to gamers on March 25th, 2022

Gearbox is finally ready to set a firm release date for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands — and offer a peek at gameplay in the process. The studio has revealed that its Borderlands fantasy spin-off will launch on PS5 (and presumably other platforms) on March 25th, 2022. The gameplay appears to have some very familiar elements, although not all of them are from Gearbox’s sci-fi shooter.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Has Paid Upgrades for Previous to Current Gen Console Versions

Along with dropping the first gameplay trailer for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Gearbox Software and 2K Games also detailed its various editions and pre-order bonuses. One of those editions is the Next-Level Edition which is fully optimized for Xbox Series X/S and PS5, and costs $70. While the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game are playable on current-gen consoles, they won’t be optimized for the same.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
gamingbolt.com

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Features Random Encounters and Overworld

Gearbox Software was one of the many developers that appeared during the recent PlayStation Showcase, revealing the first gameplay for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Between Babymetal’s music, various enemies and spells, and Tiny Tina’s madness, it was a bit disorienting but one thing that stuck out is what looked like an overworld. Two super-deformed characters can be seen roaming about, opening a chest for loot.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Forza Horizon 5’: Release date, how to pre-order it and the new features to expect

With the upcoming release of Fifa 22 on 1 October and this week’s launch of Deathloop on PS5 and PC to widespread acclaim, it’s an exciting time in the world of gaming.Now players can look forward to the release of Forza Horizon 5, the fifth title in the hugely successful racing franchise that’s helped secure the success of Xbox over the past few years.Allowing you to explore fictionalised Mexican landscapes by car, users can drive hundreds of the world’s greatest vehicles with complete freedom. Whether undergoing challenges, embarking on an expedition or racing other players, you can enjoy customising your...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Latest Monster Hunter Rise crossover adds Mega Man’s dog Rush

Another Capcom collaboration is headed to Monster Hunter Rise, and this time the focus of that collaboration is Mega Man. More specifically, the focus is actually on Mega Man‘s dog, Rush. Like previous collaborations, this new one will give you cosmetics to use in-game. If your mind immediately jumped to Palamutes when we mentioned Rush, you’re definitely on the right … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Serenitea Pot Guide to Realm Currency

Genshin Impact’s Housing System, the Serenitea Pot, has been out for quite some while. After a couple of patches, a lot of desirable changes and additions have taken place after its rough launch, including some important quality-of-life improvements. Following Raiden Shogun’s release, a huge influx of players have started playing the game, and are bound to encounter the housing feature later into the story. This Serenitea Pot guide will cover the basics and the progression guide, so players can easily blaze through the Trust Ranks, and have all the customization options in the palm of their hands.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

The International Compendium for Dota 2 Announced

The biggest prize pool in esports is going up for grabs in Romania this October, with Dota 2’s The International – today, Valve has also released the International Compendium. It will be a special feature coming to the Dota 2 in-game client to celebrate the game’s biggest event. The official announcement reads:
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Apple Is Releasing Two Brand New iPads and They’re Already Available for Pre-Order

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Apple announced two brand new iPads during a virtual summit on Tuesday, both of which will release on Friday, Sept. 24. The brand new devices, which both feature updated software and sleek designs, are already available to pre-order today, through, so you can receive them the day they come out. The new iPad Mini is available to pre-order on Best Buy for $499, while the...
ELECTRONICS
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
83K+
Followers
58K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy