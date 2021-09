After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Boise State Broncos look much better today on their home turf. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the UTEP Miners 51-13 three quarters in. QB Hank Bachmeier has led the way so far for the Broncos, as he has passed for two TDs and 340 yards on 24 attempts.