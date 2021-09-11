Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs Virginia Tech Hokies 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The LA Tech Bulldogs will meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Davis Wade Stadium At Scott Field in Mississippi State, Mississippi on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 4:00 PM ET. Louisiana Tech was led by eighth-year head coach Skip Holtz last year and finished the regular season with a 5-5 record and 4-2 in C-USA. The team participated in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl but they were beaten by the Georgia Southern Eagles with an ugly score of 3-38. Louisiana Tech’s QB Luke Anthony will be returning this season from his injury last season. Anthony will be joined by a defensive unit that faced some issues last year however the team will be coming back with a large portion of starters in its lineup.

