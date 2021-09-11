CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs Virginia Tech Hokies 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 7 days ago

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will meet with the Virginia Tech Hokies in NCAAF action in Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM (EDT). The Blue Raiders are trying to bounce back after two disappointing seasons. They’ll also have a newly acquired quarterback after Asher O’Hara transferred after topping the team in passing and rushing in the previous season. The matchup between MTSU and Virginia Tech will be the first of its kind.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
utsports.com

How to Watch Tennessee-Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- As part of the SEC's new agreement with ESPN, select SEC football games are available on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ this fall, including Tennessee's non-conference matchup against Tennessee Tech at noon ET Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The digital-only broadcast will be called by Kevin Brown (play-by-play), Hutson...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fuente
Person
Johnny Jordan
sportswar.com

TSL Podcast 189: Virginia Tech – Middle Tennessee Preview

The TSL Podcast is sponsored by The Southeast Regional Training Center (SERTC). The Southeast Regional Training Center (SERTC) is creating Olympic opportunities! Assist us in attracting the best recruits in the nation! Your support and contributions will help bring more OLYMPIC HOPEFUL training partners and mentors to Blacksburg, Virginia. Click here to learn more and to donate today!
TENNESSEE STATE
tonyspicks.com

LA Tech Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The LA Tech Bulldogs will meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Davis Wade Stadium At Scott Field in Mississippi State, Mississippi on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 4:00 PM ET. Louisiana Tech was led by eighth-year head coach Skip Holtz last year and finished the regular season with a 5-5 record and 4-2 in C-USA. The team participated in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl but they were beaten by the Georgia Southern Eagles with an ugly score of 3-38. Louisiana Tech’s QB Luke Anthony will be returning this season from his injury last season. Anthony will be joined by a defensive unit that faced some issues last year however the team will be coming back with a large portion of starters in its lineup.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Virginia Tech Hokies#The Blue Raiders#Ats#Coastal Division#Ncaaf#Unc
CBS Sports

MTSU vs. Virginia Tech odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 2 predictions from proven model

The Virginia Tech Hokies will take on the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. The Hokies are 1-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while MTSU is 1-0 overall and 0-0 on the road. Virginia Tech is 5-1 in its last six games played in September, while the Blue Raiders are just 4-10 in their last 14 meetings against an opponent from the ACC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Georgia Southern Eagles vs Florida Atlantic Owls 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Georgia Southern Eagles will battle against the Florida Atlantic Owls in NCAAF action at the FAU Stadium, Florida, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 03:30 PM (EDT). The Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Gardner Webb Bulldogs on September 04 at 30-25. The Florida Atlantic Owls dropped their match on September 4 against the Florida Gators at 35-14.
GEORGIA STATE
tonyspicks.com

Missouri Tigers vs Kentucky Wildcats 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Missouri Tigers will battle against the Kentucky Wildcats in NCAAF action in Kroger Field, Kentucky, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 07:30 PM (EDT). The Missouri Tigers were victorious against the Central Michigan Chippewas at 34-24 on September 04. The Kentucky Wildcats won their match on September 4 against the UL Monroe Warhawks at 45-10.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tonyspicks.com

Texas A&M Aggies vs Colorado Buffaloes 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The #6 Texas A&M Aggies will battle against the Colorado Buffaloes in NCAAF action in Empower Field at Mile High, Colorado, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 03:30 PM (EDT). The #6 Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes on September 04 at 41-10. The Colorado Buffaloes likewise won their match on September 3 against the Northern Colorado Bears at 35-7.
COLORADO STATE
tonyspicks.com

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs Clemson Tigers 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The South Carolina State Bulldogs will meet with the Clemson Tigers in NCAAF action in Memorial Stadium, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 5:00 PM (EDT). Last weekend, South Carolina State faced Alabama A&M in their season opener. The Bulldogs were defeated by a razor-thin margin in the game. This past spring, South Carolina State got to squeeze in a four-game schedule. In those games, the Bulldogs would go 3-1. South Carolina State got off to a shaky start, losing 31-7 to Alabama A&M, but rebounded to capture the next three matches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs vs Charlotte 49ers 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs will go against the Charlotte 49ers in NCAAF action in Jerry Richardson Stadium, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 6:00 PM (EDT). Last weekend, Gardner-Webb faced Georgia Southern in their season opener. The Bulldogs were defeated by five points in that match. Gardner-Webb had four opportunities to play in the spring, with variable results. The Bulldogs would finish with a 2-2 overall record and a 0-2 Big South Conference record. Gardner-Webb gained their first two matches against Elon and Presbyterian but dropped their final two games to Monmouth and Charleston Southern.
CHARLOTTE, NC
tonyspicks.com

WKU Hilltoppers vs Army Black Knights 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The WKU Hilltoppers will go against the Army Black Knights in NCAAF action in Blaik Field at Michie Stadium, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 11:30 AM (EDT). For the very first time since the 2015 CFB season, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers seek to open 2-0. Bailey Zappe threw for 424 yards, 7 touchdowns, and one interception on 80 percent of his attempts. Zappe has 35 career pass attempts coming into this matchup. Daewood Davis and Jerreth Sterns collaborated for 190 yards and 3 TDs on 3 receptions, while Joshua Simon caught 3 receptions.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy