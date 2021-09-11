CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free MLB Picks For Today 9/11/2021

Giants at Cubs—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants on the run line -1.5 runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Kevin Gausman. The righthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his past seven starts. He faced the Cubs earlier in the season allowing no earned runs with ten strikeouts in seven innings. Zach Davies counters for Chicago. Davies has been pounded for 27 earned runs in 31 innings of work. He faced the Giants earlier in the year allowing four earned runs in 4 1/3rd innings. As this series opened the Giants had won four of seven. Past ten games Giants hitting .270 against righthanders with a bullpen ERA 1.84 and WHIP 1.14. Play San Francisco run line -1.5 runs.

audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
DraftKings and FanDuel MLB Picks for Saturday 9/11/21 - Main Slate

Now’s your chance to get DFSR PRO, which will give you access to our MLB, NBA, PGA, NHL, and NFL optimizers and our new player lab! Get started for free by clicking the button below. START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW!. Pitchers. The slates between FanDuel and DraftKings are a little...
Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera changes jersey number

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is Detroit’s nominee for the annual Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”. And to that end, Cabrera will be wearing a...
tonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays 9/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Detroit Tigers will play Game 2 of their 4-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL, on Friday, September 17, 2021, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The Tigers are coming to this game looking to build on a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. Detroit has been playing well as of late, having won 4 of their preceding 5 matches including 3 in a row and the team has improved to a 70-77 record on the year, sitting 3rd in the American League Central Division.
New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles 9/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles will meet for the opening of a three-game Subway Series at Camden Yards on Tuesday night. The New York Yankees are in third-place at 80-63 in the AL East Division, ½ game behind the Blue Jays for the AL wild-card race. The Baltimore Orioles are in last place at 46-97.
Cleveland Indians vs Minnesota Twins Game 2 9/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cleveland Indians (69-72) will battle against the Minnesota Twins (63-80) in Game 2 of a doubleheader duel at Target Field in Minneapolis on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 7:40 PM ET. Cleveland surrendered a three-game competition to the Milwaukee Brewers after losing three contests in a row over the weekend. The Indians scored just 4 runs while allowing 24 in losing that series to the Brewers by a sweep. In the series finale, Cleveland scored just a single run in the 6th frame with four hits and committed two errors in the loss. Starter Aaron Civale lasted for just 3.0 innings of work with seven earned runs on seven hits while awarding two free bases and struck out three Milwaukee hitters in defeat. Catcher Ryan Lavarnway earned the single run scored for the tribe in the losing effort.
Colorado Rockies vs Atlanta Braves 9/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies will visit the Atlanta Braves as Truist Park hosts both teams in MLB action, to open a three-game series this Tuesday. The Colorado Rockies are coming in with a 66-78 record after dominating last Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies at 5-4. Second baseman Garrett Hampson belted a pair of home runs and a total of five RBIs, which boosted the Rockies to victory. Colorado currently ranks fourth in the National League West Division, trailing behind the San Francisco Giants by 27 ½ games at first place.
Pirates, Puerto Rican players honor Roberto Clemente on Sept. 15 with No. 21

The No. 21 will be seen on jerseys across Major League Baseball on Wednesday, the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Puerto Rican players and on-field staff had the opportunity to wear island legend Roberto Clemente's number last season, and will do so again this year. Each Sept. 15 going forward will be known as Roberto Clemente Day, the league announced on Tuesday.
Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers 9/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Houston Astros (84-59) will clash with the Texas Rangers (53-90) in Game 2 of a four-game competition at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 8:05 PM ET. Houston lost Game 2 of a series against the Los Angeles Angels at 2-4 on Saturday but beat the Angels in the series opener at 10-5 on Friday and in the finale at 3-1 on Sunday. The Astros started the next series versus the Texas Rangers with a 15-1 victory on Monday. Houston dominated the game with an early lead at 9-1 after the 3rd inning heading to the eventual 14-run triumph. The Astros bullpen contributed a combined one earned run on nine hits allowed with one walk granted and struck out 10 Texas batters in the winning effort. Left/Right Fielder Jose Siri drove five RBIs on four base hits and scored three runs for Houston. Designated Hitter added four runs on a double with three RBIs for the Astros in the victory.
San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants 9/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Diego Padres will play game two with the San Francisco Giants at the Oracle Park in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 9:45 PM ET. The Padres are coming into this match with four consecutive defeats. The team was swept in their previous three-game series by the Los Angeles Dodgers and has also lost the first meeting with the Giants to a score of 1-9. San Diego surrendered five in the first inning and Yu Darvish logged 4.0 innings with eight earned on six hits and three walks. The Padres are third in the NL West standings with a record of 74-69.
Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates 9/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cincinnati Reds will play Game 1 of their 3-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 6:35 PM (EDT). The Reds are coming to this game following a 2-0 defeat to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday and losing two out of three games in the set. Cincinnati is currently on a 75-69 record, sitting 2nd in the National League Central Division 14 games behind the 1st place Milwaukee Brewers.
Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox 9/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Angels (70-73) will take on the Chicago White Sox (82-61) in a three-game challenge at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Los Angeles won just one game and scored a total of 10 runs in losing a three-game battle to the Houston Astros over the weekend. The Angels split the first two installments at 5-10 on Friday and 4-2 on Saturday but lost the final round at 1-3 on Sunday. LA managed to score only one run in the 5th frame with four hits resulting in their loss. Starter Jaime Barria finished 4.0 innings of play while giving away one earned run on four hits with four walks granted and struck out six Houston hitters in the losing effort. Right Fielder Juan Lagares acquired a one-run score on one hit while driving one RBI for the Halos in defeat.
