Free MLB Picks For Today 9/11/2021

The Houston Astros (84-59) will clash with the Texas Rangers (53-90) in Game 2 of a four-game competition at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 8:05 PM ET. Houston lost Game 2 of a series against the Los Angeles Angels at 2-4 on Saturday but beat the Angels in the series opener at 10-5 on Friday and in the finale at 3-1 on Sunday. The Astros started the next series versus the Texas Rangers with a 15-1 victory on Monday. Houston dominated the game with an early lead at 9-1 after the 3rd inning heading to the eventual 14-run triumph. The Astros bullpen contributed a combined one earned run on nine hits allowed with one walk granted and struck out 10 Texas batters in the winning effort. Left/Right Fielder Jose Siri drove five RBIs on four base hits and scored three runs for Houston. Designated Hitter added four runs on a double with three RBIs for the Astros in the victory.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO