CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Gold, not Bitcoin, is still these billionaire execs’ favorite hopium!

By Anjali Jain
ambcrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opponents of Bitcoin far outweigh its proponents in traditional finance. The reaction of many industry leaders to the news of El Salvador adopting the cryptocurrency as legal tender has only confirmed that. While many have hailed the move as one for the ages, quite a few have not shied...

ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Asset That Surged More Than 8,600,000% This Year Now Listed on Coinbase

Coinbase is continuing its recent spree of listing new crypto assets by adding support for a popular Dogecoin (DOGE) copycat. The exchange’s newest addition is Shiba Inu (SHIB), a meme token that aims to be an Ethereum-based alternative to DOGE. The 47th-ranked asset by market cap was trading at $0.00000000008...
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

Billionaire Thomas Peterffy Reveals He’s Been HODLing Bitcoin For Over 3 Years

The pattern of traditional billionaires buying huge amounts of Bitcoin without making it public has been reoccurring for the last few years. There was a significant inflow of traditional billionaires to the Bitcoin market, following the intensity of inflation from last year. Billionaires continue to secretly hold Bitcoin in large...
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Why quantifying Bitcoin, Ethereum adoption is easier said than done

There is no doubt that the cryptocurrency space has seen a lot of adoption over the past few years. The likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, MATIC, Uniswap, and Solana, among others, have all registered significant activity. And yet, the rate of adoption is not quite quantifiable. For example, the number...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Verde Capital#Btc#Omega#The U S Dollar
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil hit by profit-taking, Gold vulnerable, Bitcoin steady

Energy traders did not wait long to lock in profits. After a fourth weekly gain, crude prices slumped after oil rig counts delivered their biggest increase in a month and as risk aversion sent the dollar higher. The weekly Baker Hughes rig count rose from 503 to 512, a 1.8% increase. Earlier, oil prices were under pressure on expectations that Russia’s fourth quarter crude exports will increase 3% from the prior quarter. Russia won’t hesitate increasing production and this could lead to a return of tension at the OPEC+ output meetings.
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

S&P Global latest to warn El Salvador about ‘negative implications’ of Bitcoin move

El Salvador’s official adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender earlier this month has been celebrated and criticized, both within the country and worldwide. While many believe it to be a historical event, others have labelled it as the country’s impending financial doom. Joining the latter is credit rating agency Standard...
WORLD
ambcrypto.com

‘If you’ve risked your money to buy MSTR stock and Bitcoin goes up…’

Microstrategy (MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor’s bullish optimism for Bitcoin far outweighs most supporters’. And, he has the numbers to show for it. The company recently announced an additional purchase of 5,050 BTC, taking its total tally of Bitcoin owned to 114,042 Bitcoins. At press time, that was worth over $5.4 billion.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

ECB’s Lagarde fires latest salvo with ‘cryptos are not currencies, full stop’

Skepticism towards cryptocurrencies isn’t new, especially from the likes of regulators and financial agencies. The ECB is no exception. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde categorically said,. ”Cryptos are not currencies, full stop.”. Like other regulators, Lagarde shares the view that...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Here’s confirmation of what BTC’s immediate trend is

The Bitcoin community is divided by opinion and at the moment, it is fair. The market hasn’t been outrightly bullish after recent corrections, but the asset continues to hold fort above the $42,000-mark. The major issue with such a price position is that it leads to both bullish and bearish arguments.
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Yes, inflation is critical, but is Bitcoin truly the best bet for hedging

Concerns around inflation are rising across the United States and every month, it might be getting a little messier. The long-term objective of the Federal Reserve is to keep the inflation rate under 2%. However, according to the latest CPI data, the time series of inflation numbers hasn’t exactly been favorable.
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

What Robinhood and GameStop Taught Us: 'Bitcoin Billionaires' Author Ben Mezrich

It's been nearly eight months since the GameStop short squeeze of January 2021, and the effects of the event still linger. Robinhood, which halted trading of GameStop stock (which trades under the symbol GME) on January 28, has faced fines and blowback for its outages and trading halts on meme stocks and cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin—though its crypto business continues to thrive. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum where young "YOLO" traders pooled their energy to buy up 90s nostalgia names like GameStop and AMC and send them to the moon, is no longer a well-kept secret.
MARKETS
kitco.com

This is why gold will still reach $10,000 - Dan Oliver

The natural course of the U.S. "empire" is that of currency devaluation and an eventual credit collapse, said Dan Oliver, founder of Myrmikan Capital. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

The correlation between Bitcoin and S&P 500 has these implications

The on-going corrections being witnessed in the U.S. stock market has managed to fuel in fear amongst people from the crypto space too. Even though they represent completely different spectrums of the financial landscape, both the markets have historically, maintained an on-and-off relationship. Altering dynamics. Interestingly, both markets have witnessed...
BUSINESS
theclevelandamerican.com

Billionaire Ray Dalio Predicts Regulators ‘Will Kill Bitcoin If It Really Succeeds’

The investor believes that the authorities have the tools to control the world’s most famous cryptocurrency. Although he understands that this is a good alternative to cash. American investor and billionaire Ray Dalio predicts that financial regulators around the world will end up taking control of Bitcoin, causing its subsequent destruction, if the cryptocurrency is used by large masses globally.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Can Bitcoin and Lightning Network bring better profits for businesses

Where people once grudgingly accepted transaction fees as a part of life, Bitcoin and the Lightning Network threaten the dominance of payment giants and remittance companies. During a new episode of “The Best Business Show,” host and investment expert Anthony Pompliano interviewed author and entrepreneur Jeff Booth. The two dived...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy