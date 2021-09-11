Our View: We'll all remember tragedy, heroism of 9/11

Residents of Greater Alliance have several options today as they remember the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The first is at the 9/11 memorial in Silver Park, made with steel from the World Trade Center site. It is the starting point for a Community Day of Service and Remembrance, at 9 a.m. As noted earlier this week in the Review, the event includes music, prayer and a video produced locally by Carnation Cable Channel 1022.