CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alliance, OH

Our View: We'll all remember tragedy, heroism of 9/11

Alliance Review
 7 days ago

Residents of Greater Alliance have several options today as they remember the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The first is at the 9/11 memorial in Silver Park, made with steel from the World Trade Center site. It is the starting point for a Community Day of Service and Remembrance, at 9 a.m. As noted earlier this week in the Review, the event includes music, prayer and a video produced locally by Carnation Cable Channel 1022.

www.the-review.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alliance, OH
Government
Beloit, OH
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Alliance, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Beloit, OH
Society
City
Beloit, OH
Alliance, OH
Society
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Greater Alliance#The World Trade Center#Review#Beloit Fire Association#West Branch High School#Americans#The White House#Conversation

Comments / 0

Community Policy