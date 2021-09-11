CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bright Spot: A prayer for Patriot Day

Alliance Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe invite Your presence into our hearts and homes even though You are always near (Psalm 139). Before we ask for anything may we give thanks for everything: “In all things give thanks…” (I Thessalonians 5:18). We praise you, God, that all good gifts come from Your Almighty hand (James...

www.the-review.com

