What are we all playing this weekend?

By Alice Bell
rockpapershotgun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI thought the air would be cleared by the tremendous thunderstorm that rattled my windows this week, but no. We are still all muggy. This is the worst of between times, where it is not quite warm enough to go without a hoody or a light cardigan, but definitely not cool enough that your t-shirt doesn't get stuck to both your back and your rucksack because of the sweat. Even though the rucksack said it had a special 'moisture wicking' bit of material on it to avoid this situation. WELL! I shall just cast my rucksack down this weekend and play games instead.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

realsport101.com

October 2021's PS Now: All the new games and when we can play them

Here's what you can expect to see added to PS Now next month... PlayStation's PS Now service might be overshadowed by PlayStation's PS Plus and Xbox's Game Pass, but that doesn't mean it isn't worth checking out. There's a fantastic selection of games available right now and PlayStation adds more every month. Here's the latest on what we know is joining PS Now in October, what might show up, and when they'll be available.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Free Press

Why do we play to win?

I remember seeing my peers play Monopoly at daycare when I was a kid, and I always wondered how the game could be interesting to anyone under 40 years old. To me, Monopoly always seemed more boring rather than fun. What kid wants to think about purchasing properties? I guess the indoctrination of a capitalist mentality really does start early.
HOBBIES
Eurogamer.net

What we've been playing: Sir Clive Sinclair edition

Hello! Welcome back to our regular feature where we write a little bit about some of the games we've found ourselves playing over the last few days. This time: a bit of a celebration of the pioneering work of Sir Clive Sinclair, who has died, aged 81, and his magical machines.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Here’s what we’re playing on National Video Game Day

While it might always feel like “Video Game Day” for some players, today is actually National Video Game Day (not to be confused with National Game Day, which happens in July and extends to all types of games). If you needed a reason to pick up a PlayStation controller today and spend some quality time with a game, well, it’s as good an excuse as any, right?
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Diablo 2 remaster cutscenes look like how I remember the originals

I appreciate when a remaster of an old game looks like my memories of the original, a rose-tinted vision which would crumble if I looked at even one screenshot. Blizzard and Vicarious Visions have managed that with Diablo 2: Resurrected, from what I've seen, and a new trailer focuses on the redone cutscenes. And yeah, this is how I remember D2 cutscenes looking? They were dead fancy and high-tech, yeah? Must have looked like this?
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Everyone's invited to play Age Of Empires 4 this weekend in a stress test

After running an Age Of Empires 4 closed beta test for lucky ticketholders, the makers now want absolutely everyone to pile in and click men as hard as you can to see if the game explodes. The historical RTS is holding an open "technical stress test" this weekend, from Friday to Monday, to give the multiplayer backend a sound kicking and see if it stays stands. In short, hey, you can play AO4's multiplayer for free this weekend.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Deltarune Chapter 2 continues the Undertale follow-up tomorrow

This week we'll get to play the second chapter of Deltarune, the neither-sequel-nor-prequel-but-maybe-related follow-up to Undertale, creator Toby Fox has announced. Surprise!. Fox says Chapter 2 will launch at 8pm EST (maybe he means EDT?) on Friday the 7th, which for us would be midnight (or 1am?) on Saturday. "Thanks for waiting," Fox said in his announcement.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Benchmarking has completely ruined my Steam play time profile

I don't know if you know this about me, but I love a good list. For the past ten years, I've kept a detailed spreadsheet of all the games I've ever played. The bulk of it catalogues games by platform, but I've also kept a list of all the games I play per year since 2010. Call me crazy, but this document is a great source of joy for me. I love being able to look back and see when I last played a certain game, and it's also interesting to me to see just how many of them I manage to play each year. I also keep similar lists for films I see at the cinema, the books I read, as well as the plays and musicals I see at the theatre. I'm not kidding. I really do love a good list.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Give yourself a good day by playing Webbed

It was 3am and Hucks the cellar spider was finally surrounded by, instead of carrying, her wee hatchlings. Clarice, her slightly dim neighbour, was resting after another hour spent fruitlessly stumbling around after an even dafter flying thingy that would eventually blunder right into her face. Playing Webbed seemed inevitable...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Valheim Yagluth boss fight: Yagluth location, how to summon and defeat the final boss

Looking for how to find and beat the final boss in Valheim? Yagluth is the final boss currently in Valheim - the Hearth & Home update isn't expected to add any new bosses. Yagluth is probably the toughest foe you'll encounter in the survival sandbox, therefore requiring full preparation and the most useful tips and tricks in the game. Our Valheim Yagluth boss fight guide will walk you through how to locate and summon Yagluth, before defeating the dangerous half-skeleton boss and gaining access to its Forsaken Power.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Craftopia, the everything game, is on Xbox Game Pass now

The description under the latest trailer for Craftopia explains that its developers "combined many features we find enjoyable, such as hunting, farming, hack-and-slash, building, [and] automation" in making the game. It does not explain whether catching giraffes in Pokéball-like traps counts as "hunting", or whether blasting cows into space with a baseball bat is "hack-and-slash."
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Darkest Dungeon 2 will launch in early access on October 26th

Darkest Dungeon 2 will launch in early access via the Epic Games Store on October 26th. Developers Red Hook announced the date via Twitter earlier today, after first announcing a 2021 release date in October of last year. Darkest Dungeon 2 will have similar turn-based combat to the first game,...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Eastward review: a stunning, but slow burning post-apocalypse adventure

Wrangling flying pigs, saving a nerdy kid from the school bullies, cooking up exquisite dishes to appease a local casino boss whose slot machines you accidentally rinsed with your trusted lucky coin... These are the stories most adventure RPGs would stuff into their ever-growing sidequest menus - distractions meant to provide extra flavour to the world you're meant to be saving, or which hold bountiful supplies of EXP to level up your skills and weapons. Not so in Eastward.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

I Am Fish review: a physics platformer with sole

A fun physics platformer with clever levels, a bit of puzzling, and a terrifying man wearing a farmer's cap. Like a splash of cold water to the face, I Am Fish is a wonderfully refreshing physics platformer. This isn't a grim tale wrapped in layers of metaphor, or a walking simulator that guides you slowly through a field of feelings. Here, you are simply a fish. The bowl is your prison. The ocean is your freedom. Now imagine Ian Mckellen with the same gravitas as he had playing Gandalf in Lord Of The Rings, except with a farmer's cap on. He is peering into your googly, goldfish eyes. In a west country accent, he bellows, "Swim, you fool!"
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Apex Legends L-Star stats [Season 10]

The L-Star EMG was Season 2's addition to the Apex Legends weapons arsenal, and it's still a hell of a gun. The L-Star is capable of tearing players apart in no time thanks to its high DPS - but its power comes at the price of easy overheating. Our Apex Legends L-Star EMG guide will walk you through everything we know about this weapon.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Valheim tips and tricks: a beginner's guide

Here are our top Valheim tips and tricks for new players:. The first thing you'll need to do when you start a new game in Valheim is gather some wood and stone so you can craft some basic tools. Wood can be harvested from branches on the ground or by punching plants and bushes, while stones can be found dotted about the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Apex Legends will keep tap-strafing, at least for now

A couple of weeks ago, Respawn Entertainment said they were going to get rid of tap-strafing in Apex Legends, but now it seems they've changed their minds. Tap-strafing is a movement exploit that allows players to keep their momentum after slide-jumping, letting them make speedier turns than they should. Unfortunately for Respawn, they say getting rid of this tech has some "unexpected side effects", so tap-strafing gets to stay in the game, for now.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

The Yervha: how to beat Deathloop's fiendish trivia machine

What are the correct answers to the Yervha's questions in Deathloop? The Yervha, a.k.a. Queen of Riddles, is a trivia machine in Deathloop. If you can answer all 10 of its questions correctly you'll win a prize! A very modest prize, but a prize nonetheless. And who doesn't love a good trivia challenge? You certainly seem to, since you're here!
TECHNOLOGY

