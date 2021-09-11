CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Merkel making last visit to Warsaw as Germany's chancellor

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting the Polish capital on Saturday for talks with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at a time when Poland faces migration pressure on its eastern border with Belarus. The Polish government said it would be Merkel's last visit to Warsaw as the...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Brookings Institution

After 16 years of Angela Merkel, what’s next for Germany?

Angela Merkel has been Germany’s chancellor through a series of massive crises. Ahead of the September 26 elections, Constanze Stelzenmüller explains that the question of how Germany’s next leader will shape the country’s role as an anchor of Europe will have far-reaching consequences in a future in which crises are the new normal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Poland's, Lithuania's PMs discuss higher security, migration

The prime ministers of Poland and Lithuania said on Friday that tighter security at their borders with Belarus was the best way of easing pressure from migrant inflows there, as they expect the “hybrid attack” from Belarus to intensify.Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuania's Ingrida Simonyte also said that stepping up bilateral cooperation in business, infrastructure and other sectors would help to act as a bulwark against hostile pressure mounting on the European Union s eastern border. They signed a declaration of wide cooperation.Morawiecki and Simonyte, as well as their government members, discussed ways of preventing illegal migration and enhancing...
POLITICS
Council on Foreign Relations

Merkel’s Legacy and the Future of Germany

With Chancellor Angela Merkel stepping down after sixteen years in office, the leadership of Germany, and the EU, is wide open. What is Merkel’s legacy, and what comes next?. What were Chancellor Angela Merkel’s most important and far-reaching decisions?. Domestically, a few stand out, including her 2009 introduction of a...
EUROPE
AFP

Merkel party learns to campaign again as election looms

With Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU) trailing in the polls ahead of an election next week, grassroots party members are resorting to an activity that had almost become redundant under Angela Merkel: campaigning. The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) are currently leading in the polls, with the conservatives in a position they have become unaccustomed to after 16 years of Merkel: second place.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Person
Andrzej Duda
Person
Angela Merkel
The Independent

Macron, Merkel to meet in Paris on world's crises, EU issues

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris later Thursday to discuss international crises and European issues, days before elections that will determine who succeeds her after 16 years in office. Macron’s office said topics will include the diplomatic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the situation in Mali and European Union affairs. Macron and Merkel will make a joint statement before their one-to-one meeting, that will be followed by a working dinner at the presidential palace, the Elysee said.The meeting comes after French authorities announced overnight the death of the leader of the Islamic...
POLITICS
AFP

End of 'Merkron': EU's power couple prepares to bow out

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Angela Merkel in Paris on Thursday for the last time before the German chancellor stands down, spelling the end of a partnership at the heart of the European Union for the last four years. Merkel is to relinquish power after German elections on September 26, bringing an end to her 16 years in office that has seen her work with four different French leaders starting with Jacques Chirac. Macron, 24 years her junior, has never hidden his admiration for Merkel's longevity, but his sometimes abrasive style and pro-European activism has contrasted with the more cautious approach of his German partner. In 2019, during a rough patch in ties, Merkel admitted the pair "wrestle with each other" and had "differences in mentality", leading Macron to declare that he believed in "productive confrontation".
EUROPE
AFP

Three lives transformed by Merkel's decisions

In her 16 years in power, Chancellor Angela Merkel took a leading role not only in charting Germany's course but influencing the path taken by Europe too. Here are the stories of three people whose lives were upended by three of Merkel's most significant policy decisions:
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warsaw#Ap#Polish#Eu#Solidarity#Dpa#Nord Stream 2#The European Union#Iraqis#Afghans#Syrians#Africans
AFP

The Merkel rhombus: How a hand gesture became a brand

Hands clasped in front of the stomach, thumbs and fingertips touching to form a diamond shape -- Angela Merkel's "rhombus" hand gesture has become almost as famous as the German chancellor herself. It has its own Wikipedia page and even its own emoticon, "<>", and the German leader has been immortalised adopting the pose at London's famous Madame Tussauds waxworks museum.
EUROPE
AFP

'One of us': Merkel hometown a refuge from wild world

There's a place just 90 minutes' drive from Berlin where Angela Merkel can escape the crucible of her office, see the people who've known her longest and let her hair down. - 'Tenacity' -  Merkel frequently flees the pressure cooker of Berlin for Templin, just 80 kilometres (50 miles) to the north, at the weekends with her chemist husband Joachim Sauer.
EUROPE
AFP

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

A curious trend swept Germany in 1994 -- red socks began appearing in windows and on posters. Twenty-seven years on, the sartorial gimmick is once again making headlines in Europe's biggest economy. The peculiar scene has less to do with fashionistas than politicians. Then, as now, the red socks were a campaign strategy deployed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party as a warning to voters lurching to the left in upcoming elections. "Return of the red socks", "red socks campaign 2.0", German media has blasted in recent days, harking back to a campaign strategy inspired by the derisory term in the former East Germany for particularly unpleasant communist party members. The CDU used it in 1994 to warn against letting the far-left PDS into parliament.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
hot96.com

A reluctant feminist: Germany’s Merkel still inspires many women

BERLIN/COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel has become a feminist icon after 16 years in power even though the world’s most powerful woman has only belatedly accepted that label as she prepares to step down, and conceded that gender equality is still a long way off. “She is...
SOCIETY
Marietta Daily Journal

Germany's Merkel says she is leaving office with a clear conscience

COLOGNE, Germany — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she would leave office after September's elections with a clear conscience, in an event that saw her reflect on personal matters alongside social and philosophical issues. "I think I have done my bit, and anyone who hasn't understood it now...
ELECTIONS
techxplore.com

Merkel's record mixed as she takes wheel at last IAA show

No German leader's diary would be complete without a visit to the venerable IAA motor show, which welcomes Angela Merkel on Tuesday for the last time in her chancellorship. But the biennial celebration of all things auto-related is mired in controversy this year as Germany struggles to adapt its flagship industry to the electric and digital revolution.
CARS
WDBO

Germany's Merkel expresses support for Laschet as successor

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed full support Sunday for Armin Laschet, the center-right Union bloc’s candidate who is hoping to succeed her as chancellor in this month’s German national election. Merkel and Laschet on Sunday toured the town of Hagen and another region in North Rhine-Westphalia...
ELECTIONS
abc17news.com

Merkel: Germany will spend what’s needed to fix flood damage

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel has indicated that German authorities will provide however much money is needed to repair damage caused by devastating July floods. Merkel made renewed promises for rapid help as she returned Friday to the narrow Ahr valley in western Germany. That was the area that suffered the most damage. More than 180 people died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in the July 14-15 floods. The flooding also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. The German government agreed last month to provide 30 billion euros ($36 billion) in longer-term aid to help rebuild affected regions.
ENVIRONMENT
washingtonnewsday.com

Merkel visits a flood-stricken area in Germany in order to bolster party support.

Merkel visits a flood-stricken area in Germany in order to bolster party support. In an effort to shore up support for her ailing party ahead of this month’s national election, German Chancellor Angela Merkel travelled to the scene of fatal flooding in the country’s west on Friday. Merkel’s Christian Democrats...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy