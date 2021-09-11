CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-13 03:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Yuma EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 107 to 115. * WHERE...In Arizona, Yuma. In California, Palo Verde Valley, Eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Imperial Valley, Western Imperial County, Southeastern Imperial County and Chuckwalla Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE LATE SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...303...304...306 AND 308 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...303 304...306 AND 308 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. * WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6 * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 830 PM PDT. * At 717 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported several areas of flash flooding occurring along Rice Road north of Desert Center. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Desert Center and Eagle Mtn. This includes the following highways CA Route 177 near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 10 and 15...and between mile markers 2 and 4. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 101 and 110. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until further notice. * At 7:35 PM CDT Friday the stage was 3.1 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:35 PM CDT Friday was 3.1 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 3.4 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 3.0 feet, Water over lowest portions of Goos Ferry Road. Cars should be moved to higher ground. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 3.1 Fri 7 pm CDT 2.9 3.1 3.3
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier. * Until tomorrow evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 4.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Calcasieu River Salt Water Barrie 4.0 MSG unknown 3.9 3.9 3.9
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Johnson County, Casper BLM, Natrona County, Casper BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Johnson County, Casper BLM; Natrona County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT SATURDAY * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior if new fires start. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....280. In North Central WY Fire Zone....281. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Natrona. In North Central WY...Johnson. * WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 9 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Butte County Area, Northern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Butte County Area; Northern Foot Hills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314 through 333 IN NORTHEASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA .On Saturday, gusty west to southwest winds, as well as very dry air, will create critical fire weather conditions over northeastern Wyoming and much of western South Dakota. Poor relative humidity recovery is also expected on Saturday night. Elevated fire weather conditions are possible on Sunday ahead of a cold front for Sunday night. This cold front will be followed by gusty northwest winds as well as a chance of showers. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 323 AND 327 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 323 Northern Foot Hills and 327 Butte County Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 09:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Greene, Perry and George Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Leaf Near Mclain. * Until late Tuesday morning. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 20.0 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Friday was 20.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, considerable flooding of agricultural and lowlands near the river. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, some county roads in the area will become flooded.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Laramie Range, Medicine Bow NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Laramie Range, Medicine Bow NF; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Snowy Range, Medicine Bow NF RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE LATE SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY EVENING RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 302...305 AND 307 The Red Flag Warning will expire at 8 PM this evening.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Slope; Stark; Williams RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA LATE SATURDAY MORNING INTO EARLY EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are expected once again Saturday for much of western North Dakota. Southerly to southwesterly winds could reach sustained speeds of around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Extremely low relative humidity values of around 10 percent are expected with single digit percentages not out of the question. Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly in dry fuels and become difficult to control or suppress. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Much of western North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314 through 333 IN NORTHEASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA .On Saturday, gusty west to southwest winds, as well as very dry air, will create critical fire weather conditions over northeastern Wyoming and much of western South Dakota. Poor relative humidity recovery is also expected on Saturday night. Elevated fire weather conditions are possible on Sunday ahead of a cold front for Sunday night. This cold front will be followed by gusty northwest winds as well as a chance of showers. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314 AND 315 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell and 315 Southern Campbell. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * Until late Tuesday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 18.6 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Friday was 18.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 19.8 feet, IT IS ESTIMATED THAT 18 STRUCTURES NEAR THE BAYOU WILL BE FLOODED. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 18.6 Fri 7 pm CDT 19.0 18.3 16.8
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS

ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis; Woodward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Ellis and west central Woodward Counties through 915 PM CDT At 845 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fargo, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fargo and Tangier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Elko County, Eastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Elko County; Eastern Elko County; Humboldt County - Quinn; Southeastern Humboldt County and northern Lander County; Western Elko County, northern Eureka and Lander Counties north of Interstate 80; White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 424, 425, 437, 438, 469, AND 470 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 424 Southeastern Humboldt County and northern Lander County, Fire Weather Zone 425 White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties, Fire Weather Zone 437 Humboldt County-Quinn, Fire Weather Zone 438 W Elko County, N Eureka and Lander Counties N of I80, Fire Weather Zone 469 Central Elko County and Fire Weather Zone 470 Eastern Elko County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 23:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Monroe THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTY At 1128 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicates between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen this evening. This will cause small stream flooding. Thunderstorms are tapering off but runoff will continue. Some locations that will experience flooding include Aberdeen, Prairie, Muldon, Binford and Strong.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Nevada - Toiyabe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Nevada - Toiyabe RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 The National Weather Service in Elko has cancelled the Red Flag Warning. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 427 Central Nevada-Toiyabe. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest; Eastern Beaverhead National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * Affected area: Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions. An exceptional fire weather event is taking shape Saturday. Expect strong and potentially damaging winds. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. * Winds: Southwest to west winds gusting between 50 to 60 mph * Minimum humidities: 10 to 15 percent.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 22:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lowndes FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN LOWNDES COUNTY At 1018 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. At 10 PM, flooding was reported along Wolfe Rd at Dowdle Rd south of Caledonia. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Columbus, Caledonia and Steens. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

