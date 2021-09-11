CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, IA

Prep football: Area standings and scores after Week 3

Hawk Eye
 7 days ago

Clinton. 0-0. 0-3 Iowa City Liberty. 0-0. 0-3.

www.thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durant, IA
Burlington, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Football
City
Keokuk, IA
City
West Branch, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Burlington, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Farmington, IA
City
Pleasantville, IA
City
Grinnell, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Washington State
City
Wilton, IA
Burlington, IA
Sports
Burlington, IA
Football
City
Centerville, IA
City
Oskaloosa, IA
City
Williamsburg, IA
City
Solon, IA
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon

Comments / 0

Community Policy