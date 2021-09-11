CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 11:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras, Ocracoke Inlet to Cape Lookout, and Beaufort Inlet to Surf City. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 545 PM Saturday.

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches with waves of 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Lake IL and Cook County beaches. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Saturday through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 04:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches with waves of 3 to 5 ft. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ellis County through 945 PM CDT At 921 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Higgins, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arnett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis; Woodward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Ellis and west central Woodward Counties through 915 PM CDT At 845 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fargo, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fargo and Tangier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 22:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have weakened below advisory threshold at this hour. Breezy southerly to westerly winds expected through the next several hours with additional impacts not expected.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Strafford; Western And Central Hillsborough DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will spread inland from the coast overnight.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis; Roger Mills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ellis and northwestern Roger Mills Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Durham, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crawford and Durham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Barnstable, Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Barnstable; Nantucket HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...East and South facing ocean beaches on Cape Cod and Nantucket. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Unfortunately most if not all beaches are unguarded this time of year.
NANTUCKET, MA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Coastal Ocean, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Eastern Monmouth and Coastal Atlantic. In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Grant Park Beach in Milwaukee Shoop Park Beach in Racine North Beach in Racine Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE LATE SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...303...304...306 AND 308 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...303 304...306 AND 308 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. * WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6 * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glasscock, Midland, Reagan, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Glasscock; Midland; Reagan; Upton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Glasscock, southeastern Midland, northern Reagan and northeastern Upton Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1128 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southwest of Garden City, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stiles, Midkiff and Saint Lawrence. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GLASSCOCK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING NORTH OF CAPE HATTERAS * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around NOON.
DARE COUNTY, NC

