NFL

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: September 11th, 2021

By just_rob
Daily Norseman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a glorious Saturday with Vikings football tomorrow, we’re getting rain on and off so I’m not throwing anything on the smoker this weekend. I did see Barr was ruled out for this weekend’s game with Nick Vigil wearing the green dot for the defense. Speaking of which, this will be our first look at the first team defense (minus Barr). At last count there will be nine new starters as compared to last year’s clownshow.

Daily Norseman

I’ve got a bad feeling about this

Usually, the first week of a brand new NFL season is not a time for gloom and doom. But, usually, you don’t see a team put on the sort of performance that the Minnesota Vikings did in their 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
NFL
fox9.com

Minnesota Vikings, Brian O'Neill agree to contract extension

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings have made a habit of getting key veterans in contract years to sign extensions just before the start of the regular season. Last week, it was safety Harrison Smith. On Wednesday, the team announced it has signed offensive lineman Brian O’Neill to a contract extension. O’Neill said the extension is for five years, and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the new deal is worth more than $92 million. That makes O’Neill the second-highest paid right tackle in the NFL.
NFL

