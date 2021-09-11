Minnesota Vikings News and Links: September 11th, 2021
It’s a glorious Saturday with Vikings football tomorrow, we’re getting rain on and off so I’m not throwing anything on the smoker this weekend. I did see Barr was ruled out for this weekend’s game with Nick Vigil wearing the green dot for the defense. Speaking of which, this will be our first look at the first team defense (minus Barr). At last count there will be nine new starters as compared to last year’s clownshow.www.dailynorseman.com
