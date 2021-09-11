CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Photography Show 2021: all the highlights of this year’s show

By Amy Davies
TechRadar
 7 days ago
Dates: Saturday 18 September - Tuesday 21 September 2021. It’s been over two years since the last physical The Photography Show and The Video Show took place in March 2019. Although there have been two virtual replacements in the intervening time, having the opportunity to get back to the physical event is an exciting proposition. Anybody who had tickets for the 2020 physical event can have their passes reissued for the 2021 show at no extra cost.

TechRadar

