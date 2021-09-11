CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Rafael Benitez backing Salomon Rondon to provide competition to Everton forwards

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trz4c_0bsvoMnX00

Everton manager Rafael Benitez believes new signing Salomon Rondon can bring some much-needed competition to his forward line.

England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been the undisputed first-choice central striker for the last two seasons, with Richarlison occasionally playing alongside or filling in when he was absent.

But back-up from the bench has been weak with the likes of Cenk Tosun, Moise Kean and Josh King barely offering anything in terms of goalscoring support.

While Rondon has hardly been prolific in previous spells with West Brom and Newcastle, scoring 35 goals in 140 Premier League  appearances for the two clubs, Benitez believes he has plenty of qualities to be an able deputy.

“When we signed him we were looking for a striker who could hold the ball and be good in the air and make a contribution to the team attacking and defending,” said the Toffees boss, who has worked with the Venezuela international at Newcastle and Chinese Premier League side Dalian Professional.

“When we started the transfer window we were looking for big names who could make a difference and impact and it is not easy to attract these players, especially with the (financial fair play) conditions we had.

“I knew some players could be good in the Premier League because they had the experience and Salomon was one of these players.

“He knows he is coming to challenge and compete for the position.

“He knows he is starting behind Dominic and Richarlison but he is competitive and this competition had to be good for us.

“If any of the strikers are not going well at any time he can be pushing (them) and be a good addition for us.”

Rondon turns 32 next week but Benitez does not believe that is an issue because he is well aware the attitude the striker has and he believes taking a huge pay cut to return to England proves his commitment.

And the former Malaga and Zenit St Petersburg forward could get a chance to show that for the first time against Burnley on Monday.

“When we had the opportunity to bring someone here, with the market and FFP rules, and convince a player he was coming and losing a lot of money to come to the Premier League it was not very difficult,” he added.

“He was happy to change and come here and give us what we are expecting from him: someone who will fight at the top with the centre-back, link with the other players and he will score goals with his head or his feet.

“He is someone who will give everything to the team and hopefully he will be successful in front of goal.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Everton signing Rondon ready to work with Calvert-Lewin

Everton signing Salomon Rondon is ready to work with Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Rondon has joined Everton from Dalian Pro. "Yes I saw the games he played in the past year, he is an amazing striker," Rondon said, discussing Calvert-Lewin. "He scored three goals in three games, I am coming to help...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rondon excited to be returning to England at Everton

Salomon Rondon is excited to be returning to England at Everton. The Venezuela international completed a deadline-day return to the Premier League from China to be reunited with the man who previously signed him for Newcastle and Dalian Professional. Rondon scored 11 league goals in his one season under Blues...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Bent convinced Benitez winning over Everton fans

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent believes Rafa Benitez is winning over Everton fans. Ex-Liverpool boss Benitez is off to a positive start as Blues boss and is yet to taste defeat in a competitive fixture. Bent has been impressed by what he has seen and believes others will be feeling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moise Kean
Person
Cenk Tosun
Tribal Football

Everton winger Townsend: Benitez loves characters

Everton winger Andros Townsend is happy playing for manager Rafa Benitez. Townsend believes Benitez is building a squad of characters. He told the Liverpool Echo: “I think that's the most important thing. The manager loves characters. "Obviously he likes good players but he likes characters as well and he's been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Salomon Rondon explains WBA shirt gesture to young Everton fan

Everton signing Salomon Rondon is happy Blues fans have remembered his special gesture towards one young fan when with West Brom. For the signing from Dalian Pro, a video emerged on social media of the player giving his shirt to a young Evertonian after a game for West Brom at Goodison.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Townsend confident Rondon will prove 'great' signing at Everton

Andros Townsend is confident Salomon Rondon will prove a big signing at Everton. The winger believes the acquisition of Venezuela's all-time top scorer was a smart move and reckons Rondon will be a real handful for the opposition. He told the Liverpool Echo: “I've played against him many times and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton striker Calvert-Lewin: My role has changed under Benitez

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin admits his role has changed under manager Rafa Benitez. The striker has jumped to a strong start to 2021/22, bagging goals in each of his three Premier League appearances so far this term after posting his best-ever figures throughout last season. Calvert-Lewin told evertontv: “I think...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Toffees#Chinese#Dalian Professional#The Premier League
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez: Important academy produces senior talent

Everton boss Rafa Benitez says he's eager to count on local talent. Benitez reserved praise for Tom Davies following the home-reared midfielder's sustained effort while managing a thigh problem in last month's League Cup win at Huddersfield Town. And the “passion and commitment" of Club-raised talent, coupled with the demands...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

How Rafa Benitez can adapt his system to accommodate Everton superstar

Despite heavy speculation all summer long, continuing also into the final days of the Turkish transfer window, James Rodriguez will be staying put, for the time being at least. Despite never officially announcing James was not in Rafa Benitez’s plans, it became increasingly clear that the Colombian was one of many players Everton were happy to sell in the summer. Due to the excessive wage demands of James, no club could manage to get a deal over the line despite interest, it seemed, from the likes of Porto, AC Milan and Istanbul Basaksehir.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

What Everton’s youngsters will need to do to impress Benitez

While Everton have long been known for their vaunted Academy system, the Blues have definitely not had enough youngsters breaking through and supplementing the first team squad over the last decade or so. Some of the youngest and brightest talents on the team right now are all products of other team academies, starting with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ben Godfrey and Jarrad Branthwaite.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Iwobi: Benitez is always trying to help me at Everton

The Super Eagles midfielder has enjoyed a decent start to the 2021-22 season, contributing a goal and an assist in four games for the Toffees so far. Alex Iwobi has credited Everton manager Rafael Benitez for his improved form at the start of the season. The former Arsenal youngster revealed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton manager Benitez: Clubs were interested in James

Everton manager Rafael Benitez says James Rodriguez must fight for a place in his team. Benitez admits James was available this summer. He said, "He is training with the team, obviously we have been talking about his future and we have some clubs interested and then he is still here and he's training with the rest of the team mates.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez: We've a very good relationship with Brazilian Federation

Everton boss Rafa Benitez is happy having Richarlison available for Monday's clash with Burnley. Richarlison has avoided the FIFA ban invoked by the Brazilian Federation. Benitez said: "I think that we are in a much better position than anyone because when we allowed him to go to the Olympic games we were in contact with them and we told them that it was a situation quite complicated for us but we could understand how important the Olympics were.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Benitez on Everton transfer window activity, right backs, van de Beek & McNeil

In his first media availability since transfer deadline day last week, Rafa Benitez was peppered with questions regarding what Everton did - and did not do - during the just-ended transfer window. In his comments about James Rodriguez he already addressed that there was some interest in the Colombian superstar, but there were a number of other players who had been linked heavily with the Blues too.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Rafael Benitez pleased with Everton start but believes best is still to come

Everton may have enjoyed a better start to the season than expected but manager Rafael Benitez is confident there are greater improvements to be made. The summer transfer window did not go entirely to plan for the Spaniard – with just £1.8million spent and the majority of business being free transfers – and holes still remain in the squad, but they have begun with two wins and a draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

246K+
Followers
111K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy