CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Emma Raducanu’s US Open final to be shown on Channel 4 and Amazon Prime

By Jonathan Veal
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgvWC_0bsvoLuo00

Emma Raducanu’s shot at US Open glory will be available to watch on free-to-air television after Amazon Prime agreed a deal with Channel 4 to show the women’s final on Saturday.

The 18-year-old has captivated the nation with her exploits in New York and she takes on fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the showpiece event hoping to become the first British woman to win a grand slam in 44 years.

Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service has had exclusive broadcast rights in this country for the final grand slam of the year, but has agreed a deal – understood by the PA news agency to be seven figures – for the match to be shown on Channel 4, maximising the viewing potential for one of the biggest sporting stories of the year.

And it has pledged to reinvest that money into British women’s tennis to help fund the next generation of players.

“Emma’s journey from qualification through to the US Open final at the age of 18 is a truly magical story for British sport and we think it’s important that we extend our coverage to as many people as possible to support her in this historic moment for women’s tennis,” said Alex Green, managing director of Prime Video Sport Europe.

“Young tennis talent such as Emma need the right support to become the stars we see today and we’re delighted to be able to commit even more investment to the next generation of women’s tennis in the UK.”

Channel 4’s chief content officer Ian Katz said: “Emma’s meteoric rise to secure a place in the US Open final is just sensational.

“We’re glad to have worked with Prime Video and pulled out all the stops to get it on air and I’m sure viewers will be thrilled at the prospect of watching Emma in this grand slam final.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Emma Raducanu reaches US Open quarter-finals after thrashing USA’s Shelby Rogers

Emma Raducanu shone on the US Open’s centre stage with another thumping win over Shelby Rogers to become the youngest British player to reach the quarter-finals in New York in the Open era.Rogers defeated world number one Ashleigh Barty on Saturday but it was a very different experience for the American here as Raducanu reeled off 11 games in a row in a 6-2, 6-1 victory to book a last-eight date with Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.Raducanu was the first woman since Jennifer Capriati in 1990 to reach at least the fourth round of her first two grand slam tournaments and...
TENNIS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Katz
Variety

Emily Deschanel to Lead Netflix Thriller Series ‘Devil in Ohio’

Emily Deschanel is set to star in a new Netflix limited series based on the book “Devil in Ohio,” Variety has learned. Deschanel will lead the series, which is based on the book of the same name by Daria Polatin and is inspired by a true story. Additional cast members include Sam Jaeger as Peter, Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez, Madeleine Arthur as Mae, Xaria Dotson as Jules, Alisha Newton as Helen, and Naomi Tan as Dani. In the series, when hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens...
OHIO STATE
Variety

Michael Caine Starrer ‘Best Sellers’ to Open Hybrid 2021 Raindance Film Festival- Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL Raindance Film Festival, Britain’s largest independent film festival, will return to cinemas this year, reimagined and restructured with a host of new partners and new films. Running Oct. 27 – Nov. 6, this year’s in-person event will partner with several cinemas across London and offer online screenings in the U.K., facilitated by Curzon Home Cinema. After seeing last year’s data, which showed that about 70% of the festival’s online audience was located outside of London, Raindance has made a concerted effort to continue fostering its online reach, resulting in the new partnership with Curzon, which will host pay-per-view screenings of official...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Studios, Nnamdi Asomugha Sign First Look Deal

Amazon Studios has signed an exclusive first-look deal with filmmaker Nnamdi Asomugha and his company iAm21 Entertainment. The deal follows his Emmy nomination for the Amazon original movie Sylvie’s Love, where Tessa Thompson and Asomugha played star-crossed lovers passionate about jazz in late-’50s, early-’60s New York in Eugene Ashe’s second feature. The film was ground-breaking for the main characters in the period drama and most of the cast being Black. Asomugha will develop and produce projects to bow in theaters and on Amazon Prime worldwide. “Since Crown Heights, Amazon has been an inspiring and rewarding creative home for me and they’ve consistently...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ted Lasso’ Leads Winners at TV Critics Awards

Ted Lasso led all winners at the 37th annual Television Critics Association’s 2021 Awards. The Apple TV+ rookie comedy took home wins in three of the five categories in which it was nominated. The Jason Sudeikis football comedy — which led all nominees — earned victory in all three of the TCA’s biggest categories: program of the year, new program and achievement in comedy. Among all platforms, it was HBO/HBO Max that edged Apple TV+ and nominations leader Netflix as Michaela Coel earned achievement in drama for I May Destroy You; Jean Smart bested Sudeikis for individual achievement in comedy; Mare of Easttown...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Generation#Amazon Prime Day#News Agency#British#Prime Video Sport Europe#Channel 4
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Stream the 2021 Emmy Awards Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. After a mostly virtual show last year, the 73rd Emmy Awards will air live with an audience and the red carpet on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the Television Academy’s event will take place outdoors at the L.A. Live deck in downtown Los Angeles with a limited number of nominees in the crowd. This year’s most-nominated TV shows include a host of original series from streaming services. Netflix has earned a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: Emmys, ‘The Morning Show,’ Broadcast’s Fall Launch

Fall officially arrives on Wednesday — and couple days before that, a new TV season begins. After a disjointed, pandemic-riddled launch last year, broadcasters are back to business as usual with a host of premieres beginning Monday, and the 73rd Primetime Emmys the night before. Streaming services also have a few big debuts, and NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine says goodbye. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Streaming shows...
TV SHOWS
SlashGear

HBO Max lures in new subscribers by cutting its premium price in half

HBO Max, one of the largest streaming services on the market, is luring in new and returning subscribers by slashing the cost of its premium plan for up to half a year. The price decrease makes the premium plan cheaper than the ad-based plan, at least during the promotion, giving subscribers access to new theatrical movies from Warner Bros., HBO … Continue reading
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows gameplay trailer revealed

A brand new gameplay trailer has been revealed for Tandem: A Tale of Shadows. The puzzler sees players taking control of Emma and her teddy bear Fenton as they attempt to solve the disappearance of magician Thomas Kane. The gameplay trailer shows off some of the platforming elements included in...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Amazon Tech Deals: Apple iPad, Echo Dot, and Other Gadgets to Buy On Sale

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get great deals on gadgets that will turn your house into a smart home. Thanks to wireless Bluetooth speakers and camera-enabled doorbells, it’s pretty easy to stream music and TV or find out who’s at the front door without actually lifting a finger. To give you a headstart, we gathered up some of the best Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Love is 'riotously funny' and 'genuinely touching'

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent heaps praise on the Netflix romantic comedy series Love, singling out lead actress Gillian Jacob for doing ‘some of her best work’. The show follows the love story of a ‘dweeby’ man and a ‘hot girl’. It deals not only with the couple’s romance and their issues with intimacy and commitment, but also delves into darker topics such as addiction.
TV SERIES
The Independent

2D platformer Flynn: Son of Crimson releases for all systems

The hand-crafted 2D platformer Flynn: Son of Crimson has launched for PC and consoles, with developer Studio Thunderhorse also unveiling a new trailer for the game. Flynn: Son of Crimson sees players take control of the main character on an island under attack by an evil force that must be defeated.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will release in October

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will release on October 5th and will be updated with DLC characters according to developers Ludosity. While the title will launch with some 20 characters in total, the crossover-fighting game will also see a raft of additional playable characters added over time. This is a similar strategy...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Piers Morgan signs global TV deal with Fox News Media and News Corp

Piers Morgan is set to join News Corp and Fox News Media in a global deal which will see him host a new TV show airing in the UK, USA and Australia. “I’ve gone home. Great to be rejoining Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation after 28 years. The place I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big break,” the presenter wrote on social media, announcing his news.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

New campaign trailer for Back 4 Blood

A new campaign trailer has been released for Back 4 Blood, unveiling some of the story details from the upcoming game. The footage provides some information about the campaign, with the zombie infection seemingly stating from a diseased worm. The trailer also lifted the lid on additional enemies, such as...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Independent

246K+
Followers
111K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy