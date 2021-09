The late-game moments giveth, and the late-game moments taketh away. A game after going on the road to knock off North Gwinnett, Jones County saw another game come down to the wire in the final moments. This time, however, fate was not on the Greyhounds’ side as Veterans went for the two-point conversion in overtime rather than tying the game. The gamble worked, as the Warhawks ground game converted the try to win 43-42.

JONES COUNTY, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO