Acting under the Provisions of the Oklahoma Property Code; Storage "R" Us hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act and Chapter that: Starting on or after October 2, 2021, Storage R Us will conduct an on-line Public Sale to the highest bidder for cash only. Storage "R" Us reserves the right to reject any or all bids and place for re-bid at a later date. The contents of units rented by the following:

DUNCAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO