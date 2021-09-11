Volleyball Splits On Day 1 In Dayton

Box Score 1 | Box Score 2 DAYTON, Ohio -- The Central Michigan volleyball split its two matches on Friday on day 1 of the Flyer-Raider Invitational. The Chippewas (5-3) fell in three sets to co-host Wright State (5-2) and then bounced back with a four-set victory over Illinois State (2-5). "We didn't bring our best this morning," CMU coachMike Gawlik said. "One of the things that we talked about after the match (with Wright State) is that we have to rebound, and mature teams can get over losses."