CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Volleyball Splits On Day 1 In Dayton

Central Michigan University Chippewas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBox Score 1 | Box Score 2 DAYTON, Ohio -- The Central Michigan volleyball split its two matches on Friday on day 1 of the Flyer-Raider Invitational. The Chippewas (5-3) fell in three sets to co-host Wright State (5-2) and then bounced back with a four-set victory over Illinois State (2-5). "We didn't bring our best this morning," CMU coachMike Gawlik said. "One of the things that we talked about after the match (with Wright State) is that we have to rebound, and mature teams can get over losses."

cmuchippewas.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 reasons why FDA advisers did not recommend Covid-19 booster shots for everyone

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration declined Friday to recommend the agency approve Covid-19 booster doses for everyone who got vaccinated six months ago or longer. They did recommend a more limited step: emergency use authorization for people 65 and older, and for people at...
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at US-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Butler
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy