Henry Slade interview: How the Marines helped Exeter bounce back from Premiership final defeat

George North has agreed a two-year contract extension that will tie him to the Welsh Rugby Union and the Ospreys until 2023.North became the youngest player in international rugby to win 100 caps earlier this year and is currently recovering from the knee injury that forced him to sit out the recent British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.The 29-year-old former Scarlets and Northampton wing made his Ospreys debut in August 2018 and has appeared in 27 games, scoring 12 tries.“I have really enjoyed my first few years here at the Ospreys, so I’m chuffed to be extending my time in Wales ” North said.“The club are really looking to the future and I’m looking forward to playing my role in helping the club to push on this year.“It’s an honour to play for Wales and something I never take for granted, my focus now is to get back fit and playing again.”

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO