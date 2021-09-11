How we see it: Arkansas-Texas predictions

An Arkansas football helmet sits on the ground prior to a game between the Razorbacks and Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. The Hogs will have more passion and less nerves for Texas. They always do. There should be respect for the Longhorns, as always, but I don’t think Steve Sarkisian has had enough time to build a monster. The real Treylon Burks arrives. Defense will rule the night and it will be mostly Barry Odom’s unit in charge. Arkansas, 20-17.