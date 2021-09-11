CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid: Ambulance boss apology and France ex-health minister under investigation

Cover picture for the articleHere are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. The head of the Scottish Ambulance Service has apologised to patients over increased waiting times. Pauline Howie says staff are working under "unprecedented pressure" in response to a "huge increase" in Covid and non-Covid cases. Everything is being done to get people to hospital as quickly as possible, she says. At First Minister's Questions on Thursday Nicola Sturgeon said the average wait last week for immediately life-threatening incidents was nine minutes and 30 seconds, a figure she described as "not good enough".

BBC

Covid: Ambulance boss says sorry to patients over waiting times

The head of the Scottish Ambulance Service has apologised to patients over increased waiting times. Pauline Howie said staff were working under "unprecedented pressure" in response to a "huge increase" in Covid and non-Covid cases. She said everything was being done to get people to hospital as quickly as possible,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

France’s former health minister placed under investigation for ‘endangering lives’ amid widening probe into government’s pandemic response

MARSEILLE, France — France's former health minister Agnès Buzyn was placed under formal investigation Friday for "endangering the lives of others" in the coronavirus pandemic, court officials told several French news agencies, marking one of the first such judicial cases worldwide. Buzyn was only in office until the early days...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Health boards 'under pressure' due to cases

More health boards have warned of rising Covid cases putting severe pressure on their services. NHS Highland said staff numbers had been hit by illness or workers having to self-isolate. The health board said it was having to return to prioritising vital care and treatment, such as emergency admissions and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

France's former health minister charged over COVID response

France's former health minister Agnès Buzyn has been indicted and accused of "endangering the lives of others" during her response to the pandemic, per AFP. She will appeal the charge. Why it matters: Buzyn was health minister when the pandemic exploded in France last year. Buzyn, who was accused Friday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Germany: Fraud trial of ex-VW boss delayed by health issues

BERLIN (AP) — A German court says former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn’s trial on fraud charges in connection with the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal has been delayed because of health problems. The Braunschweig state court said Thursday that it decided to separate Winterkorn’s case from that of four other defendants, who are set to go on trial Sept. 16 as planned. It said proceedings against the 74-year-old Winterkorn will have to follow “at a later date,” and it isn’t currently possible to give a reliable forecast for when he will be able to face trial.
HEALTH
NBC News

Covid health pass protesters attacked by group with sticks in France

In the streets of Toulouse, France, men with sticks attacked a protest against Covid-19 health passes. The violent scenes follow marches across the country against the government’s health pass system, which compels people to provide documents proving they’ve been vaccinated to enter venues like restaurants and bars.Sept. 12, 2021.
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Myanmar Faces COVID Vaccination Woes as Health System Under Threat

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Myanmar’s COVID-19 battle is facing further complications amid the fallout from February’s military coup. This week, the opposition National Unity Government declared a “defensive war" against the ruling junta government. Next week, the United Nations will hold its 76th General Assembly, and will decide whether the junta or the civilian government will be recognized for a U.N seat.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Around 3,000 health workers suspended in France over vaccination-minister

PARIS (Reuters) – Around 3,000 health workers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 have been suspended in France, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday, a day after the country made vaccination mandatory for all healthcare and care home workers. President Emmanuel Macron’s government imposed the rule to boost...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Sturgeon under fire over 'in crisis' ambulance service

Opposition leaders challenge FM on ambulance 'crisis'. Nicola Sturgeon has come under considerable pressure from opposition leaders over ambulance delays. She described as “unacceptable” the lengthy waits some patients have experienced and offered an unreserved apology to those affected. The first minister has also promised action to support the Scottish...
HEALTH
wrkf.org

3,000 Health Care Workers In France Have Been Suspended For Not Getting A COVID Shot

France's health minister has said that thousands of health care workers across the country have been suspended without pay for failing to get a required COVID-19 vaccine. "Some 3,000 suspensions were notified yesterday to employees at health centers and clinics who have not yet been vaccinated," Olivier Véran, the health minister, told France's RTL radio on Thursday, according to a France 24 translation.
WORLD
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Soldiers to drive ambulances under military aid plan

Soldiers will be drafted in to drive ambulances in a bid to ease the "unprecedented" pressure on the NHS. Scottish Ambulance Service chief executive Pauline Howie said logistical staff would also be made available to support paramedics and technicians. Ms Howie said the impact of Covid had placed the service...
MILITARY
The Independent

Scottish health secretary falls from scooter he has used since rupturing achilles

Scotland’s health secretary has been filmed falling from a knee scooter he has been using since rupturing his achilles. Humza Yousaf is seen skating through a corridor at pace before tumbling to the ground in the ten second clip shared on social media by BBC Scotland political editor, Glen Campbell. The video was captioned: “The health secretary â¦@HumzaYousafâ© does not appear to be having a good day at work…” The clip has been watched over 150,000 times since being uploaded this afternoon, but Mr Campbell was met with criticism from the minister who ruptured his achilles in a badminton accident....
HEALTH
The Independent

Transparency campaigners demand to see health minister’s texts over Covid contracts

A health minister is facing demands to release thousands of electronic messages potentially relating to coronavirus testing contracts, after it emerged that a mobile phone previously said to have been lost or broken had in fact been given to a family member.Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner called on Boris Johnson to sack Lord Bethell over what she said amounted to a breach of security rules, and demanded that all of the messages should be secured for scrutiny by the promised public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus outbreak.As part of a legal challenge relating to controversial £87.5m testing contracts...
CELL PHONES
BBC

Covid: Anger over Australian travel restrictions

An Australian woman has spoken of her anger at not being able to visit her family due to Covid-19 restrictions. Leanne Stokes, who lives in West Bromwich, gave birth to twin boys in April 2020 but has been unable to introduce them to family after Australia closed its borders. "I...
TRAVEL
BBC

Covid-19: Holiday surge expected and calculator that spots most at risk

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Holiday bookings are expected to surge following the announcement on Friday that England's travel rules are to be eased. Travel agents said they had seen an uptick in bookings after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the amber list was being scrapped and testing rules were being relaxed. Thomas Cook said it expected this weekend to be the busiest of the year so far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid calculator spots people vulnerable despite jabs

UK researchers have developed a calculator to identify those at highest risk of severe illness from Covid despite having one or two vaccines. They say jabs provide protection against serious illness and death for most people, but for some the risks - while much lowered by jabs - remain. This...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

PARIS (Reuters) - The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. “They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Life-saving Covid treatment given to Donald Trump available on NHS from next week

A treatment for coronavirus that cuts deaths by a fifth for those who are immunosuppressed is to be available from next week, the Government has announced. Ronapreve, which was given last year to Donald Trump, the former US president, is the first treatment designed specifically for Covid-19 to gain approval in the UK.
POTUS

